Decide 4 God is now fully released on Steam!

Version 1.0.0 offers the full intended content of the game including all Exploration Segments, all achievements, all CG, all paths, all Permanent Endings and also maybe a cat?!

About the game's content

I estimate the game contains around 400k words in text, Lore descriptions, keyboard entry flavor text, and much more. There are 72 total CGs, some of which are alt versions of each other. There are over 200 VN segments without counting the massive, sprawling "Escape Room"-style Exploration Segments which in and of themselves count for at least a third of the text. These Exploration Segments contain probably close to a thousand total interactions if not more.

There may be a few bugs left and there is a bit of an unfortunate slowdown during said Exploration Segments. Future patches may deal with those through optimization but it is currently a little unlikely (bugs will still, obviously, be fixed if any come up). Hopefully you can still enjoy the product as it is right now.

On a more personal note

This project has taken me over four years to complete. There was a period during it that I wasn't quite sure where I was going with the actual content of the game beyond the initial setup, some story beats and the ending but I prevailed. There were many times where I felt overwhelmed by the amount of work required, by the testing required, by the hundreds of thousands of words I had to write... it was just a lot. Hopefully you enjoy, because I don't know if I'll make a game this incredibly massive ever again. Other than the commissioned artists, I'm only one person working on this after all.

Thank you all for your support

This game could not have existed in the form it has without the support of the people on Patreon, Discord and other platforms, but especially Patreon. The extra funding likely ensured the game had all the CG art in the world, and even then I wish I could have given more. With more funding I may have been able to secure more OST, but what we have is still incredible. Thank you all so much for making this trilogy a reality and see you all in the next project.

Final words

If you encounter any bugs, please post them on the Steam forums or the Discord! More content will be coming from me in the future unless I get abducted by aliens. However, Decide 4 God is the finale of the Abime Series and that series is now concluded.