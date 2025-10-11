A small update in the spirit of Halloween, with a New Game Plus mode, a new unlockable character (the Pumpkin Knight), two new Sigils (Dread and Parasites), and some patch notes.

New Game Plus

After beating the main game mode (clearing the third dungeon and choosing an ending), you’ll be able to use New Game Plus.

This allows you to carry forward the Spells, Sigils, items, and such from a base save file that has beaten the game into a new save file, making it easier to try out new characters and builds without having to collect Sigils and items all over again.

Things that carry over with New Game Plus:

Spells

Decks

Materials (Parchment, Grimoires, and Jewels)

Sigils

Gold

Items

Things that do not carry over:

Mana (you start over at the standard 3 mana)

HP (you start over with the standard HP for your chosen background)

Dungeon progress

Currently, New Game Plus is mainly meant for convenience, and doesn't include any increases to difficulty, but I might look into further updates to New Game Plus in the future.

New Character: Pumpkin Knight

A new character with a unique power, the Pumpkin Knight is unlocked when you’ve beaten the game with at least one character (which applies retroactively if you already have a save file that’s already beaten the game).

The Pumpkin Knight's power switches them between Pumpkin Form (+2 damage reduction) when HP is 50% or more, and Wraith Form (+2 damage dealt) when HP falls below 50%. Additionally, the first time Wraith Form activates in battle, 1 stack of Charge is gained.

Unlocking this character will also make their appearance available in the Abyss.

New Sigil: Dread

Dread is a 1-mana cost debuff that increases the damage an enemy takes by +2. It can’t be stacked, however.

This Sigil can be bought from the Shop after clearing the first dungeon, the Fae Forest.

(This Sigil isn't counted towards the base 64 that are part of the Sigil Seeker achievement.)

New Sigil: Parasites

Parasites is a 2-mana cost debuff that can be stacked up to 4 times on an enemy. This status's effects are:

Reduces an enemy’s damage dealt by 1 per stack

When the enemy is defeated, the parasites burst and deal 5 damage per stack to each of the enemy’s allies

This Sigil can be bought from the Shop after clearing the second dungeon, the Occult Manor.

(This Sigil isn't counted towards the base 64 that are part of the Sigil Seeker achievement.)

Patch Notes

General

Expanded the max amount of save files from 16 to 24.

When creating a new character, a hover will tell you which unlocked characters are tied to a specific unique Background.

Game Balance

Buffed the Skeleton’s “Undying Mage” power so that Undying can trigger once per battle, rather than only once during the entire dungeon run.

Buffed the Revive status to heal users back to 20% of Max HP, rather than 10%.

Buffed the "Vampirism" power so that attacks against bleeding enemies heal you for their full Bleed amount. For now, the “Vampire” starting background remains at healing half the enemy’s Bleed damage, since this power comes with permanent Regeneration and no Blood Craving downside.

Enemy attacks that use the Sneak Attack effect no longer have the chance of scoring a critical hit. The critical hit effect was originally added to buff the Sneak Attack Sigil, but shouldn’t have been applied to enemy usage of the effect.

Updated the Empowering Beam rare scroll to have a limit of 30 base damage (not counting buffs like Power).

Spellbuilding

You can now go directly to your Decks from the Spellbuilding menu.

The Spellbuilding menu now prevents you from adding two Summons to one Spell (which has no extra effect anyway). The same applies to the “Summon Atk Up” and “Summon HP Up” effects.

In the Spellbuilding menu, Elemental Sigils are no longer automatically removed when you remove one of the other Sigils.

Other UI