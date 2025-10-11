It’s been a busy week, Survivors! We hope you’re enjoying your adventures across Valguero Ascended, taming the mighty Elderclaw and the frightening Megaraptor. The team’s been thrilled to see your first journeys into the reimagined landscape.
As always, our LiveOps crew is keeping a close eye on things post-launch and working through your reports — thank you for helping us smooth the path forward.
Mighty morphin’ news, Survivors!
If you own both Power Rangers Waves 1 & 2, you will now automatically receive the[color=#66cc33] Ultrazord Custom Cosmetic[/color] for [color=#66cc33]free[/color].
Don’t have it yet? The Power Rangers x ARK Cosmetic Packs 1 & 2 are [color=#66cc33]50% off right now until October 14th[/color]!
While we won’t be able to host our usual 24-hour Extra Life livestream this year, we’re still going all-in on what matters most: uniting as a community to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and unlocking something special for the future of ARK: Survival Ascended.
For every $30,000 raised through the Studio Wildcard Extra Life charity campaign, the community will unlock a Dino TLC pass to be released throughout 2026, breathing new life into a classic creature of the ARK with updated gameplay and style. Up to four TLCs can be unlocked at the $120,000 milestone!
- ⚌ Giganotosaurus
- ⚌ Araneo
- [color=#00ff00]🡅 [/color] Quetzalcoatlus
- [color=red]🡇 [/color] Megalosaurus
- ⚌ Thylacoleo
- ⚌ Brontosaurus
- ⚌ Carnotaurus
- [color=#00ff00]🡅 [/color] Plesiosaur
- [color=red]🡇 [/color] Allosaurus
- ⚌ Pachycephalosaurus
[color=#3498db]Donate now[/color] to any team member [color=#3498db]listed here[/color] to ensure your vote counts!
When donating to anyone on the Studio Wildcard Extra Life Team, not just Studio Wildcard directly, include a message with your chosen creature’s full first name preceded by a hashtag, like this (we’ll do our best to identify typos, but try to spell them correctly!):
- #Giganotosaurus
- Hello #Giganotosaurus
- Please give #Giganotosaurus a TLC!
- Every $1 donated = 1 vote
- A $50 donation with #Giganotosaurus = 50 votes for Giganotosaurus
- Five $10 donations with #Giganotosaurus = 50 votes for Giganotosaurus (10 x 5)
To keep the vote balanced and consistent, eligible creatures must meet the following criteria:
- Must be a creature from The Island
- Must be tameable
- Must be rideable or a shoulder pet
- Must not have previously received a TLC pass
- The following creatures have already had a TLC pass and are not eligible:
- Argentavis
- Dire Bear
- Direwolf
- Gigantopithecus
- Mammoth
- Parasaur
- Procoptodon
- Raptor
- Tyrannosaurus Rex
- Sabertooth
- Sarcosuchus
- Spinosaurus
- Stegosaurus
- Triceratops
[color=orange]To accommodate the new launch date of Valguero Ascended, we have adjusted the reveal dates.[/color]
- November 14 – First Winner
- November 21– Second Winner
- November 28 – Third Winner
- December 4 – Final Winner
[color=#3498db]Starting October 31st thru November 10th[/color], we’ll be rolling out a selection of the community’s favorite dino colors on the official network, along with a sweet twist in place of the traditional boosted donation rates. For the event, you’ll be able to dig into Cake Slices that grant hefty bonuses to:
- Taming
- Breeding
- Imprinting
- EXP
- Harvesting
Our next Community Creature submission will take place in the simulated biomes of Genesis Part 1! From the crushing depths of the ocean trenches and volcanic hellscapes to the desolate lunar surfaces and treacherous bogs, this unique map offers an unparalleled variety of habitats for your real-world prehistoric creature to call home.
Start brainstorming your creature concepts and prepping those designs now, as submissions are [color=#3498db]now open[/color]. We’re excited to see how your creature adapts to the challenges of the simulation.
Check out the [color=#3498db]Creature Submission Guidelines[/color] below for more information on the submission process, and hop over to the Creature Submission Forum to submit your entry. We are looking forward to seeing your ideas come to life!
- The entry period will end at 1 PM Pacific on October 24th.
- The voting will begin immediately after and end on November 4th at 1 PM Pacific.
- The winner will be announced in the Crunch of November 7th.
We're inviting the community to submit their own creature designs, including their abilities, appearance, and how they fit in the game. We'll be considering all submissions, so don't hesitate to use references and Wikipedia links to support your proposal. It's time to let your imagination run wild and bring your favorite creatures to life in ARK!
- One thread per creature
- If someone has already made a thread with your creature suggestion, feel free to upvote the thread and post your own ideas and thoughts into that existing thread
- Must be a real-world extinct/prehistoric creature (dinosaurs, mammals, reptiles, etc)
- Developers are disqualified from posting their own ideas
- Supplemental information (wiki links, images, art) is preferred.
- To participate in the Creature Submission votes, you'll have to have registered an account on our forums at survivetheark.com and be a Regular Member of the board which requires 6 posts.
- Submitters are only eligible to win the creature vote once. Non-winning finalist submitters are still eligible to win the creature vote.
- Posts will no longer merge with similar submissions.
*Note that the proposed features for the creatures from the submission entry are meant to inspire their design, but certain aspects may still be modified.
We’ve added a new Lost Character Form to support Survivors who’ve lost their characters on Official Servers.
This process covers recent character losses on Official Servers. For Unofficial servers, please reach out to your server admin directly.
If you’ve lost a character, we recommend not transferring or altering items, as this increases the chances of a successful recovery. Characters will be restored on a case-by-case basis, depending on technical viability. If recovery is possible, your character will be returned to your Cross-ARK cloud data. We recommend checking your Download Survivor screen periodically for updates.
If you’re transferring or ascending to another server with an Armadoggo or Veilwyn in Companion Mode, be sure to exit Companion Mode first. Leaving it active may cause issues during the transfer.
This weekend, the Official Network will be receiving bonus rates! It will be active until [color=#3498db]Wednesday, October 15[/color].
- [color=#3498db]PVP/PVE:[/color] 2x Harvesting, Taming, and Experience, and Breeding
- [color=#3498db]Small Tribes: [/color]4.5x Harvesting, Taming, and Experience + 4x Breeding
- [color=#3498db]ARKpocalypse:[/color] 5x Harvesting, Taming and Experience, and Breeding
Join over 25 Ark content creators during [color=#66ccff]Aaron Longstaff, Raasclark and Friends 24 Hour Extra Life Livestream[/color]!
The event will kick off at [color=#66ccff]11 am Pacific on Friday, November 7[/color], and will continue until the next day at the same time. Make sure to mark your calendar so you don't miss it!
If you have any questions, want to stay up to date, or are interested in volunteering behind the scenes, direct all inquiries to @SongbirdGaming on Discord.
[color=#3498db]Creator[/color]: PSEMystic on ArkUDO
Mystic provides a clear guide on the dos and don'ts of taming the Megaraptor!
[color=#3498db]Creator[/color]: Vitality
Vitality embarks on a solo raid after taming bison for their milk on the Arkpocalypse servers.
Rawr by @WolfTek7
Part 23 of drawing every Dino Dossier by cascadingcaramel
Bingle the beloved pink Dodo by littlestminnow
ARK Arkadia Reborn by romanwolf0902
Vaguero by @SirDripstein
Ragnarok by @falco_luna
Rulers of the wasteland by karns.x
Photo Mode by eeylops
Photo Mode by deathbringer5
Beware of who lurks in the dark by cosmicman5455
Photo Mode by dromey
Photo Mode by frozen_soap
Enjoy your weekend!
Studio Wildcard
