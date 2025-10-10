 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20345288 Edited 10 October 2025 – 23:52:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Rebuild due to Unity issues
  • Balance adjustment: Reduced enemy HP to roughly 75% for easier hits


That's all.
Based on reviews, I made minor adjustments to reduce errors while further lowering enemy HP to ease the challenge.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3391091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link