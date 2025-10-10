Changes
- Added the new Japanese themed map, Yaku Estate.
- Added a new ghost, The Patient, a gaunt man wrapped in bandages who's extremely sensitive to sound!
- Opened the second floor of the lobby, including some fun easter eggs and two minigames. Air Hockey and Darts
- Started the Halloween festivities, including custom lobby, main menu visuals, and pumpkins found in maps that give random effects.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Widow can keep snatching the same player by resetting her aggro on players after a successful snatch
- Fix the item duplication bug on death in the endless gamemode
- More Eirene stability fixes and fix for redraw bugs
- Fixed bug where snatched players by Widow are shown in their Halloween costumes.
- Fix Cupcake pet achievement
- Fix a bug where players get stuck if a Widow snatching event is interrupted by burning a poltergeist
- Added a stability for Painting Grabber bugs
- Fixed bug with twins ending hunt early and getting stuck hunting while invisible
- Fixed a visual bug in character select where hovering over character icons highlights all of them
