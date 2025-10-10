 Skip to content
Major 10 October 2025 Build 20345265 Edited 10 October 2025 – 23:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added the new Japanese themed map, Yaku Estate.


  • Added a new ghost, The Patient, a gaunt man wrapped in bandages who's extremely sensitive to sound!
  • Opened the second floor of the lobby, including some fun easter eggs and two minigames. Air Hockey and Darts
  • Started the Halloween festivities, including custom lobby, main menu visuals, and pumpkins found in maps that give random effects.


Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Widow can keep snatching the same player by resetting her aggro on players after a successful snatch
  • Fix the item duplication bug on death in the endless gamemode
  • More Eirene stability fixes and fix for redraw bugs
  • Fixed bug where snatched players by Widow are shown in their Halloween costumes.
  • Fix Cupcake pet achievement
  • Fix a bug where players get stuck if a Widow snatching event is interrupted by burning a poltergeist
  • Added a stability for Painting Grabber bugs
  • Fixed bug with twins ending hunt early and getting stuck hunting while invisible
  • Fixed a visual bug in character select where hovering over character icons highlights all of them



Changed files in this update

Depot 2115391
