As mentioned in the previous patch notes, this update breaks save games. If you want to continue playing your 6.14.0 saves then that build is available on the Experimental Legacy branch.

We're not expecting to add any additional content to Milestone 6 at this point, and we're hoping to release this onto the public branch towards the end of next week (assuming we can fix the remaining bugs we're working through, and not too many more bugs are encountered). So please do let us know if you encounter any serious problems while playing!

Balance Changes:

We've made a number of changes to the Doomsday values in Phase 1, which have been aimed at making the early game a little more forgiving and better emphasising success in tactical missions rather than relying on the player assassinating Infiltrators: Doomsday now starts at 30 (Recruit/Soldier), or 40 (Veteran/Commander). Infiltrators now generate +0.5 per day rather than +1, but there is now a baseline Doomsday gain of +1 or +2 (depending on difficultly setting). Overall, Doomsday generation per day has been decreased by -1 on all difficulty settings (counterbalanced by eliminating an infiltrator only reducing the Doomsday gain by -0.5 rather than -1). Winning a Cleaner mission now grants you -25 Doomsday. In some cases this is a significant increase. Cleaner Data items from Data Raid / Eliminate VIP missions are now worth +5 Operation Points each (not +10). Extract VIP missions now have the VIP carrying a briefcase item that contains investigative data on the Cleaners. Successfully extracting it grants +50 OP. Phase 1 Abduction missions now only generate +2 Doomsday for each civilian abducted by the aliens (reduced from +3).

The following changes have been made to Supporters: All supporters now grant -1 Panic in their local region at the start of each month from Phase 2 onwards. Security supporters grant -1 Doomsday per day in Phase 1, and -1 Panic in each region at the start of each month in Phase 2. This is in addition to the bonus above, and the Elite Security supporter grants -2. Infiltrators generate +2 Panic per month in their local region from Phase 2 onwards.

The VIP in Eliminate VIP missions is now less aggressive, so he will not push forward out of the building he spawned in.

We've reduced the number of enemy spawn points near the target soldiers on Rescue Soldiers missions, as it was too common for them to start surrounded by enemies and fighting for their lives.

Changes:

Added the three large Soviet Town terror maps.

Updated the destruction states on various Soviet Town tiles to improve their visuals.

Units now play their damage animation when hit by a stun baton.

