ANOTEHR NEW CHARACTER: ANCIENT SENTINEL



Ancient Sentinel is the FOURTH character in the game! The character swings around a massive spiked flail!



In addition to this new character, lots of visual art and UI has been polished more to give a more professional look to the game.



ANOTHER NEW CHARACTER RECENTLY ADDED: ICE QUEEN



The third character, Ice Queen, was also recently added and is very fun to play!



All 4 characters have something unique to offer for combat and upgrades, as well as upgrade synergy! The way the weapons combine with existing spells and abilities will make for a lot of interesting combinations to try for every new run.

ADDING MORE ITEMS TO VANQUISH EVIL



Now that the fourth character has been added, time will be spent refining those 4 + finally adding more items to the game (items found in dungeon coffins, pots, enemy drops, and treasure chests).



Thanks for playing Vanquish Evil. Now would be a good time to play the Early Access version!



Have fun! More updates on the way asap (within 1-3 days).



