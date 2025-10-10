ANOTEHR NEW CHARACTER: ANCIENT SENTINEL
Ancient Sentinel is the FOURTH character in the game! The character swings around a massive spiked flail!
In addition to this new character, lots of visual art and UI has been polished more to give a more professional look to the game.
ANOTHER NEW CHARACTER RECENTLY ADDED: ICE QUEEN
The third character, Ice Queen, was also recently added and is very fun to play!
All 4 characters have something unique to offer for combat and upgrades, as well as upgrade synergy! The way the weapons combine with existing spells and abilities will make for a lot of interesting combinations to try for every new run.
ADDING MORE ITEMS TO VANQUISH EVIL
Now that the fourth character has been added, time will be spent refining those 4 + finally adding more items to the game (items found in dungeon coffins, pots, enemy drops, and treasure chests).
Thanks for playing Vanquish Evil. Now would be a good time to play the Early Access version!
Have fun! More updates on the way asap (within 1-3 days).
Changed files in this update