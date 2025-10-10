Hello fellas!



This is mainly a patch to fix a vulnerability that Unity notified me existed in the game engine version I used for the last update, but I also changed a couple of things. I'll come back at some point to make a real update at some point.

🐛 Changes this patch:

Fixed visual issue with bullet trails.

Did a few optimizations.

Added auto Cloud Saves

👷‍♂️📜 Future Update Ideas/Plans.

More Weapons & Augments.

Even more balance.

More Enemy Movement Types.

Ability to refund upgrades

Arena mode

Thanks for playing the game! :D

Enjoy!