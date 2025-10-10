Hello fellas!
This is mainly a patch to fix a vulnerability that Unity notified me existed in the game engine version I used for the last update, but I also changed a couple of things. I'll come back at some point to make a real update at some point.
🐛 Changes this patch:
Fixed visual issue with bullet trails.
Did a few optimizations.
Added auto Cloud Saves
👷♂️📜 Future Update Ideas/Plans.
More Weapons & Augments.
Even more balance.
More Enemy Movement Types.
Ability to refund upgrades
Arena mode
Thanks for playing the game! :D
