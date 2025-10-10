 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20345063 Edited 10 October 2025 – 23:52:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello fellas!

This is mainly a patch to fix a vulnerability that Unity notified me existed in the game engine version I used for the last update, but I also changed a couple of things. I'll come back at some point to make a real update at some point.

🐛 Changes this patch:

  • Fixed visual issue with bullet trails.

  • Did a few optimizations.

  • Added auto Cloud Saves

👷‍♂️📜 Future Update Ideas/Plans.

  • More Weapons & Augments.

  • Even more balance.

  • More Enemy Movement Types.

  • Ability to refund upgrades

  • Arena mode

Thanks for playing the game! :D

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1932701
  • Loading history…
Windows English Depot 1932702
  • Loading history…
Windows English Depot 1932703
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link