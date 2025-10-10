 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20345046 Edited 11 October 2025 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Another wee update to fix the following issues:

  • Fixed an issue with a stop sign stopping the player (A bit too much)
  • Fixed an issue where a cat's agility goes down after a certain level (It gets lazy)
  • Added a vendor in the Chapter 1 woods after a big event.

