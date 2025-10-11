Blitz: A mode with increased patrols where you assault a System Node, destroy its shields first to expose it, then destroy it.



Rampart: A mode focused on wave defense. No level exploration here. You just warp to your supply points and hold points. Encryptions are simplified but intensity and speed of waves attacking you are increased!



Sandbox: Play any Take & Hold scene in Sandbox mode! Use the Toolbox, save and load configurations. Setup target sequences. Whatever you can imagine.



TO PLAY THE NEW BUILD FOLLOW THESE STEPS:

Right click H3 in Steam



Go to Properties



Click Betas



Click The Dropdown



Select Experimental!1



Full Changelog - Update 120 - Experimental 1

Additions:

Added New Take & Hold Game Mode: Blitz



Added New Take & Hold Game Mode: Rampart



Added New Take & Hold Game Mode: Sandbox



Added New Option for Take & Hold called Equipment Seed. This allows for playing deterministic sequences of equipment.



Changes:

Made major Changes to Sosig Investigate Behavior that makes them move faster, more dynamically, and be a bit more curious when not suppressed.



Changed a bunch of things in the Take & Hold main menu



Made changes to Sosig investigate behavior while suppressed to make them more evasive sometimes



Changed the way Sosigs are spawned in Take & Hold (via a coroutine). This attempts to spread out the cost of spawning so there isn’t as big of a single frame hitch.



Take & Hold lobby Menu now remembers the last map and character you set correctly, and sets the character category automatically. This SHOULD be robust enough to not error if the selected map and character no longer exist.



Take & Hold Magazine Duplicator/Upgrader now shows the capacity upgrade prior to purchase.



Fixed:

Fixed a bunch of errors and design problems with Standard Take & Hold Progression



Fixed Take & Hold not actually reliably teleporting you to the correct spot.



Fixed Bounds in Supply Room 2 in Institution Level



Notes To Modders:

Take & Hold Tweaker/Framework is HARD DEPRECATED by this version. There have been tremendous changes all throughout Take & Hold’s code. Any of the method replacements/patches of the above mods will cause exotic issues and full blown halting problems. We will be replacing the core functionality of TNH Tweaker with the official 120 release, and will be slowly integrating that functionality over the coming weeks.



Howdy folks!EXCITING NEWS. We've got some new Take & Hold modes ready for y'all to test RIGHT NOW. We've covered the details of them in this and last week's devlogs, but for those who'd like a TLDW, they are as follows:There's a bunch of other improvements and tweaks to Take & Hold along with this. Our work is ongoing though so you should expect even more in the next couple weeks!As always we'd love to hear your feedback, and bug reports are always useful and appreciated :-)Hope y'all have a wonderful weekend!Anton