10 October 2025 Build 20344915 Edited 10 October 2025 – 23:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Added a confirmation modal when resetting the Fractured Void, clarifying that blueprints and constellations are preserved.

  • Added a new entry to the Help Codex explaining Null Essence and Time Warp mechanics.

Enhanced:

  • The 'Upgrades' tab notification for new blueprints now only flashes if the blueprint is affordable and stops glowing after being viewed.

  • The 'Current Run Time' display for timed convergence now turns green at 99% completion (up from 90%) for a more accurate visual cue.

Fixes:

  • Corrected a major inconsistency in offline Null Essence generation, ensuring players are always credited for the full duration they were away.

  • The 'Time Elapsed' convergence automation timer is now correctly accelerated by Time Warp, and its visual display has been fixed to match.

  • The Production, Star Chart, and Fractured Void views now correctly remember their position and zoom level between game sessions.

  • Corrected an issue where Time Warp would unintentionally accelerate the spread of Void Corruption.

  • Resetting the Fractured Void now correctly removes all constructed buildings from the map.

  • The corruption timer in the Fractured Void is no longer obscured by other hex icons.

  • Timer for void incursions is now based on ingame time and not real time.

