Features:

Added a new entry to the Help Codex explaining Null Essence and Time Warp mechanics.

Added a confirmation modal when resetting the Fractured Void, clarifying that blueprints and constellations are preserved.

Enhanced:

The 'Current Run Time' display for timed convergence now turns green at 99% completion (up from 90%) for a more accurate visual cue.

The 'Upgrades' tab notification for new blueprints now only flashes if the blueprint is affordable and stops glowing after being viewed.

Fixes:

Corrected a major inconsistency in offline Null Essence generation, ensuring players are always credited for the full duration they were away.

The 'Time Elapsed' convergence automation timer is now correctly accelerated by Time Warp, and its visual display has been fixed to match.

The Production, Star Chart, and Fractured Void views now correctly remember their position and zoom level between game sessions.

Corrected an issue where Time Warp would unintentionally accelerate the spread of Void Corruption.

Resetting the Fractured Void now correctly removes all constructed buildings from the map.

The corruption timer in the Fractured Void is no longer obscured by other hex icons.