Fixed an issue that would sometimes make hero bodies invisible in the selection screen

Tooltips values for slows no longer show percentages

Cosmetics menu has been reworked

You can now preview Leader voice lines in the individual Leader pages

When upgrading a Leader or relic, any relevant numbers changed will now update properly on the main tooltip.

Leader selection has changed. 33% of your owned Leaders will be pickable with 1 re-roll option.

View all Leaders:

https://relicarena.com/leaders

Abraham Lincoln Zombie skin animations added

Beethoven Trumpet extra gold gain from 2 to 3

Beethoven portrait updated

Beethoven power icon added

Beethoven instrument icons updated

Beethoven instrument tooltips fixed

Dong Zhuo level 1 health per round from 35 to 40

Dong Zhuo level 2 health per round from 15 to 20

Dong Zhuo level 3 fart damage from 60% to 50%

Gandhi level 5 Nuclear strike delay from 7 to 5

Genghis Khan’s selected unit will always jump backline, regardless of position

Genghis Khan unit will now jump the backline opposite to them (vertically)

Genghis Khan level 3 now gives all allies +50 movespeed

Harambe total individual banana types from 6 to 5. Green banana gives 30 HP & 8 HP regen

Pink banana gives 4% spell lifesteal

Red banana gives 8 attack damage and 8 attack speed

Purple banana gives 40 max mana and 8 mana regen

Blue banana gives 4% spell power

Harambe level 1 changed to provide Banana splits by default

Harambe level 2 changed to: Adds Banana betting. Activate to stake 1 banana on the next fight.

Harambe level 3 changed to: Eating a banana now increases future banana stats by 3%

Harambe level 4 changed to: +1 banana for banana betting

Harambe level 5 changed to: Giant bananas now grant 100% more stats

Isaac Newton voice lines added

Joan of Arc level 5 max HP damage from 5% to 4%

Karl Marx furry skin animations added

Mary Shelly level 1 combined stats from 70% to 60%

Nikola Tesla level 5 Tesla Tower model added

Vlad the Impaler’s power is no longer affected by Toughness