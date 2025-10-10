 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20344907 Edited 11 October 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Featured Highlights

  • Match summary

  • Leader selection changes

  • 2 new Leaders

  • Harambe rework

General

  • Added match summary in-game (Hotkey: Tab)

  • Leader selection has changed. 33% of your owned Leaders will be pickable with 1 re-roll option.

  • When upgrading a Leader or relic, any relevant numbers changed will now update properly on the main tooltip.

  • You can now preview Leader voice lines in the individual Leader pages

  • Cosmetics menu has been reworked

  • Tooltips values for slows no longer show percentages

  • Tutorial fixed

  • Fixed an issue that would sometimes make hero bodies invisible in the selection screen

Leaders

View all Leaders:

https://relicarena.com/leaders

  • New Leader: Lagertha

  • New Leader: Rasputin

  • Abraham Lincoln Zombie skin animations added

  • Beethoven Trumpet extra gold gain from 2 to 3

  • Beethoven portrait updated

  • Beethoven power icon added

  • Beethoven instrument icons updated

  • Beethoven instrument tooltips fixed

  • Dong Zhuo level 1 health per round from 35 to 40

  • Dong Zhuo level 2 health per round from 15 to 20

  • Dong Zhuo level 3 fart damage from 60% to 50%

  • Gandhi level 5 Nuclear strike delay from 7 to 5

  • Genghis Khan’s selected unit will always jump backline, regardless of position

  • Genghis Khan unit will now jump the backline opposite to them (vertically)

  • Genghis Khan level 3 now gives all allies +50 movespeed

  • Harambe total individual banana types from 6 to 5.

    • Green banana gives 30 HP & 8 HP regen

    • Pink banana gives 4% spell lifesteal

    • Red banana gives 8 attack damage and 8 attack speed

    • Purple banana gives 40 max mana and 8 mana regen

    • Blue banana gives 4% spell power

  • Harambe level 1 changed to provide Banana splits by default

  • Harambe level 2 changed to: Adds Banana betting.  Activate to stake 1 banana on the next fight.

  • Harambe level 3 changed to: Eating a banana now increases future banana stats by 3%

  • Harambe level 4 changed to: +1 banana for banana betting

  • Harambe level 5 changed to: Giant bananas now grant 100% more stats

  • Isaac Newton voice lines added

  • Joan of Arc level 5 max HP damage from 5% to 4%

  • Karl Marx furry skin animations added

  • Mary Shelly level 1 combined stats from 70% to 60%

  • Nikola Tesla level 5 Tesla Tower model added

  • Vlad the Impaler’s power is no longer affected by Toughness

  • Vlad the Impaler voice lines added

Relics

View all Relics:

https://relicarena.com/relics

  • Barbed Wire damage return from 20->55 to 30->60

  • Barbed Wire model added

  • Blade of Ramesses can no longer activate while stunned or taunted

  • Borgia Poison visuals have been toned down

  • Boxing Gloves Super 2 visuals improved

  • Boxing Gloves visuals fixed to not last longer than the spell itself

  • Celtic Axe Juicy visual effects improved

  • Dinosaur Fossil explosion radius from 400 to 300

  • Dinosaur Fossil Juicy visuals fixed to not last longer than the spell itself

  • F1 Rocket Engine Juicy visuals toned down

  • Flamethrower model added

  • Galileo’s Telescope model added

  • Hammurabi's Crown damage from 10->20% to 15->30%

  • Hand of Ramesses damage on kill from 1->6 to 3.5->6

  • Head of Hypnos model added

  • Holy Grail model added

  • Hot Air Balloon animations added

  • Kevlar Vest Super 1 radius from 550 to 650

  • Kevlar Vest Super 1 also deals 250 magical damage when it lands

  • King Tut's Bindings extra damage received from 10->20 to 15->25

  • King Tut's Bindings Super 1 radius from 500 to 550

  • King Tut's Bindings Super 2 radius from 500 to 550

  • King Tut’s Bindings model added

  • Mammoth Fossil Juicy visuals improved

  • Matryoshka Doll Super 3 heal now procs at a faster rate (same overall) so it is more noticeable.

  • Mirror of Archimedes buff duration from 1.5 to 2.0

  • Mirror of Archimedes cast point from 0.3 to 0.1

  • Monkey's Paw Super 2 Toughness from 60% to 50%

  • Mortar model added

  • P.E.D. model added

  • Pythagorean Sphere visuals improved

  • Radio Jammer model added

  • Riot Shield model added

  • Scepter of Agamemnon Super 2 Toughness from 35% to 30%

  • Seatbelt model added

  • Seatbelt Super 3 attack speed per 10% missing HP from 20 to 25

  • Statue of Liberty visuals fixed to not last longer than the spell itself

  • Statue of Prometheus damage from 220->320 to 200->300

  • Statue of Prometheus visuals improved

  • Tesla Radio Super 3 stun duration from 0.25 to 0.5

  • Tesla Radio Super 3 stun interval from 1 to 2

  • Titanic damage from 200->450 to 200->400

  • Titanic Super 1 damage from 250 to 200

  • Top Hat Super 2 visuals improved

  • Trojan Shield fixed an interaction that could apply the attack speed slow to yourself

  • Trojan Shield fixed to now only increase stacks upon taking auto attacks (was working on all damage)

  • Viking Vanguard model added

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 3004491
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3004492
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link