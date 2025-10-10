Featured Highlights
Match summary
Leader selection changes
2 new Leaders
Harambe rework
General
Added match summary in-game (Hotkey: Tab)
Leader selection has changed. 33% of your owned Leaders will be pickable with 1 re-roll option.
When upgrading a Leader or relic, any relevant numbers changed will now update properly on the main tooltip.
You can now preview Leader voice lines in the individual Leader pages
Cosmetics menu has been reworked
Tooltips values for slows no longer show percentages
Tutorial fixed
Fixed an issue that would sometimes make hero bodies invisible in the selection screen
Leaders
View all Leaders:
https://relicarena.com/leaders
New Leader: Lagertha
New Leader: Rasputin
Abraham Lincoln Zombie skin animations added
Beethoven Trumpet extra gold gain from 2 to 3
Beethoven portrait updated
Beethoven power icon added
Beethoven instrument icons updated
Beethoven instrument tooltips fixed
Dong Zhuo level 1 health per round from 35 to 40
Dong Zhuo level 2 health per round from 15 to 20
Dong Zhuo level 3 fart damage from 60% to 50%
Gandhi level 5 Nuclear strike delay from 7 to 5
Genghis Khan’s selected unit will always jump backline, regardless of position
Genghis Khan unit will now jump the backline opposite to them (vertically)
Genghis Khan level 3 now gives all allies +50 movespeed
Harambe total individual banana types from 6 to 5.
Green banana gives 30 HP & 8 HP regen
Pink banana gives 4% spell lifesteal
Red banana gives 8 attack damage and 8 attack speed
Purple banana gives 40 max mana and 8 mana regen
Blue banana gives 4% spell power
Harambe level 1 changed to provide Banana splits by default
Harambe level 2 changed to: Adds Banana betting. Activate to stake 1 banana on the next fight.
Harambe level 3 changed to: Eating a banana now increases future banana stats by 3%
Harambe level 4 changed to: +1 banana for banana betting
Harambe level 5 changed to: Giant bananas now grant 100% more stats
Isaac Newton voice lines added
Joan of Arc level 5 max HP damage from 5% to 4%
Karl Marx furry skin animations added
Mary Shelly level 1 combined stats from 70% to 60%
Nikola Tesla level 5 Tesla Tower model added
Vlad the Impaler’s power is no longer affected by Toughness
Vlad the Impaler voice lines added
Relics
View all Relics:
Barbed Wire damage return from 20->55 to 30->60
Barbed Wire model added
Blade of Ramesses can no longer activate while stunned or taunted
Borgia Poison visuals have been toned down
Boxing Gloves Super 2 visuals improved
Boxing Gloves visuals fixed to not last longer than the spell itself
Celtic Axe Juicy visual effects improved
Dinosaur Fossil explosion radius from 400 to 300
Dinosaur Fossil Juicy visuals fixed to not last longer than the spell itself
F1 Rocket Engine Juicy visuals toned down
Flamethrower model added
Galileo’s Telescope model added
Hammurabi's Crown damage from 10->20% to 15->30%
Hand of Ramesses damage on kill from 1->6 to 3.5->6
Head of Hypnos model added
Holy Grail model added
Hot Air Balloon animations added
Kevlar Vest Super 1 radius from 550 to 650
Kevlar Vest Super 1 also deals 250 magical damage when it lands
King Tut's Bindings extra damage received from 10->20 to 15->25
King Tut's Bindings Super 1 radius from 500 to 550
King Tut's Bindings Super 2 radius from 500 to 550
King Tut’s Bindings model added
Mammoth Fossil Juicy visuals improved
Matryoshka Doll Super 3 heal now procs at a faster rate (same overall) so it is more noticeable.
Mirror of Archimedes buff duration from 1.5 to 2.0
Mirror of Archimedes cast point from 0.3 to 0.1
Monkey's Paw Super 2 Toughness from 60% to 50%
Mortar model added
P.E.D. model added
Pythagorean Sphere visuals improved
Radio Jammer model added
Riot Shield model added
Scepter of Agamemnon Super 2 Toughness from 35% to 30%
Seatbelt model added
Seatbelt Super 3 attack speed per 10% missing HP from 20 to 25
Statue of Liberty visuals fixed to not last longer than the spell itself
Statue of Prometheus damage from 220->320 to 200->300
Statue of Prometheus visuals improved
Tesla Radio Super 3 stun duration from 0.25 to 0.5
Tesla Radio Super 3 stun interval from 1 to 2
Titanic damage from 200->450 to 200->400
Titanic Super 1 damage from 250 to 200
Top Hat Super 2 visuals improved
Trojan Shield fixed an interaction that could apply the attack speed slow to yourself
Trojan Shield fixed to now only increase stacks upon taking auto attacks (was working on all damage)
Viking Vanguard model added
Changed files in this update