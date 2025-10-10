 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20344890 Edited 10 October 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Added a new item: Stone of Equilibrium, which permanently decreases the highest attribute by 1 point and increases the lowest attribute by 1 point. Yes, it is used for balancing your attributes. Dropped by some boss-level monsters in the game, available in limited quantities. Please do not abuse.

  2. Fixed the prompt for unlocking the recipe of Dawn Breaker. These ultimate weapon recipes are obtained after defeating the Boss Fear, but previously, the prompt was incorrectly triggered after obtaining the Death's Blade by defeating the Nightmare tyrant, causing confusion.

Changed files in this update

