Added a new item: Stone of Equilibrium, which permanently decreases the highest attribute by 1 point and increases the lowest attribute by 1 point. Yes, it is used for balancing your attributes. Dropped by some boss-level monsters in the game, available in limited quantities. Please do not abuse.
Fixed the prompt for unlocking the recipe of Dawn Breaker. These ultimate weapon recipes are obtained after defeating the Boss Fear, but previously, the prompt was incorrectly triggered after obtaining the Death's Blade by defeating the Nightmare tyrant, causing confusion.
small fix 10-11
