To explain it briefly, the old movement was when we push forward & Turn , the turn was not affecting the velocity of the cart , so to drift or really turn ,you had to push again after adjusting yourself to the direction.
Now when we turn it gently points the velocity to the turning direction so it should move with the turn.
Movement Feeling Update & Networking Problems
Update notes via Steam Community
To explain it briefly, the old movement was when we push forward & Turn , the turn was not affecting the velocity of the cart , so to drift or really turn ,you had to push again after adjusting yourself to the direction.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update