 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20344879 Edited 10 October 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

To explain it briefly, the old movement was when we push forward & Turn , the turn was not affecting the velocity of the cart , so to drift or really turn ,you had to push again after adjusting yourself to the direction.

Now when we turn it gently points the velocity to the turning direction so it should move with the turn.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3582221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link