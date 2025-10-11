 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 October 2025 Build 20344853 Edited 11 October 2025 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Dwarves! 🍻

The team is hard at work on new things we can’t wait to share down the road! But in the meantime, here’s something fresh you can check out today:

👉 Our Official Website is live!

Here you’ll find the latest news, and developer updates straight from the source.

We’ve also launched our Tavern Newsletter!

Sign up FREE to get all the latest updates and unlock 3x exclusive hats + 1x emote free for every subscriber!

Click here to sign up and get FREE REWARDS!

https://bronzebeardstavern.com/#newsletter

Prepare for Spookbeard's Tavern 2025! 🎃

Spookbeard’s Tavern is making its return next week! 👻

If you missed out on last year’s Halloween lootbox cosmetics, here’s your chance — they’re coming back for a limited time.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2422871
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link