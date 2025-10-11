Greetings, Dwarves! 🍻

The team is hard at work on new things we can’t wait to share down the road! But in the meantime, here’s something fresh you can check out today:

👉 Our Official Website is live!

Here you’ll find the latest news, and developer updates straight from the source.

We’ve also launched our Tavern Newsletter!

Sign up FREE to get all the latest updates and unlock 3x exclusive hats + 1x emote — free for every subscriber!

Click here to sign up and get FREE REWARDS!

https://bronzebeardstavern.com/#newsletter

Prepare for Spookbeard's Tavern 2025! 🎃

Spookbeard’s Tavern is making its return next week! 👻

If you missed out on last year’s Halloween lootbox cosmetics, here’s your chance — they’re coming back for a limited time.