- A bunch of copper and bronze recipes were incorrect, being autolearned at low skill and requiring only a campfire to melt down the metal. Weirder still, many of them had very high anvil requirements, even though you mostly don't need an anvil when making tools or weapons out of these materials unless they have to be some kind of weird shape. Now they properly require a forge, many no longer need an anvil, or at least not a full on tier 3 anvil, are mostly no longer autolearned, and use actual casting/molding tools.

- Backported an update to zzip which should make manual save extraction work better.

- The Packmule trait is gone. Not a lot of people took this trait, but it was another no-brainer, boosting the speed at which you retrieve items from containers by 10%. That's a huge speed boost, but it is an old trait and was added before things like dex and weapon skills increased your retrieval speed. The negative one, disorganized, is still around if you're looking for challenge or roleplay. If you want to retrieve items faster, well, make a better bag or do one of those things I just mentioned.

- Backported some random code infrastructure stuff.

- Removed the simple and makeshift knife spears. These weapons never really made any sense, and they mostly just amounted to clutter. A fragile_melee weapon made out of a knife and a long stick is a waste of both, and intermediate version was just a kludge. Knife spears are your reward for tracking down some proper tools and are still far easier to make than a real spear, and the recipe is autolearned to boot.

- Nerfed knife spears slightly. They were effectively on par with the real thing, which is over the line. They're still better than all the other improvised/primitive spears, but slightly less accurate, and they've lost DURABLE_MELEE, so they won't last as long.

- @Abe has been going ham on random stuff lately. This update fixes the bash and deconstruct results from fridges and freezers, updates some text for AR glasses and switches them from SUN_GLASSES to SUN_SHADE as they're transition lenses, fixes the tile for the sleep mode CBM, and removes a reference to 140 decibel whistling (what the hell) in the flying polyp description.

- @Maepple did an audit of lead volume/weight and a bunch of lead crafting/deconstruction results. This is an unglamorous chore but it's greatly appreciated.

Skewer knuckles had one more to-hit than they were supposed to.

- Holsters and sheaths have apparently not been working properly for years. Things were fine-ish if you used (w)ield to get your item or put it away, but if you activated the holster, it was either happening instantly or assessing you a cost of around -300 moves. There was also a bunch of stuff intended to exempt holster-related movecosts from speed penalties, but holsters are already almost universally low-cost to begin with and additionally get a skill-based bonus while worn, and there's no logical reason they ought to be immune to speed penalties from being grabbed or zapped or whatever. This has all been fixed, though sheathing items still doesn't display the proper movecost as activity_actor resets the clock after it charges you.

- Removed an unnecessary extra damage type (mutagenic sting) that nothing else in the game used, and made yuggs work in a way that doesn't require their own damage type.

- Did a pretty thorough review of holster speed, size, and pocket count. In many cases it was apparent that the contributors who added these items were not aware of the skill-based speed bonuses, as it was possible in some cases to get your draw time down to just a few hundredths of a second. The standard base time now is about 25 for a shell/cartridge loop, 50 for a knife or pistol holster, 75 for something in between, 100 for a big thing, and 150 for an awkward thing. Some items such as spear straps are a bit slower even than that. Keep in mind that items of a certain size will add to the obtain cost, so you may find that a scabbard with a listed 100 cost takes 150 moves to draw from. This is because the sword is big. This is mostly a nerf, but holsters are still the best and fastest way to carry most weapons, especially when you have a bit of skill.

- I wanted to fix wetsuit material and thickness and wound up rewriting all of the code for getting wet. It was very old and was running redundant functions everywhere, flags didn't work right, it was a mess. Now, waterproof clothes which have 100% coverage keep that part dry no matter what (excepting sweat, obviously). Rainproof clothes do the same but don't fully stop water from getting in if you go swimming. Coverage and breathability are also checked here, as with splash attacks, so regular clothes can still help keep you semi dry in the rain.

- Wetsuits are no longer waterproof as being wet is kind of the whole point of wetsuits.

- Wetsuits are now made of lycra instead of nylon, and are overall thinner and less warm.

- Attempted to add a fix to safe mode which should make it respect creatures like wasps and ladybugs even if they aren't hostile yet.

- @Abe updated a bunch of forging recipes for weapons and a few tools. Way fewer of these items require Anvil 3 than before, meaning you can get into blacksmithing earlier.

- @Abe made johnnycakes properly gluten-free.

- @N_Azurik backported a fix that helps debloat innawood's monstergroups.

- @N_Azurik removed a reference to one of the removed knife spear varieties from Innawood.

- Mandeep Singh was throwing an error at the refugee center because he could sometimes spawn wielding a shamshir in a scabbard. He would try to draw his blade, but had nowhere to stash the scabbard. I still need to investigate why he didn't just think to wear the darn thing, but now he always spawns with a kirpan in a sheath that he's already wearing.

- Most of the old-style fake/inferior melee weapons were still hanging around stinking up the files, so I went ahead and deleted them. I also found a couple of edge cases where they were still spawning in the game. These have been fixed, and most of the removed weapons which are likely to be lurking in old files are properly migrated. If you're on an existing save you may get an error about a missing item definition for one of these, go ahead and ignore it.

- Mansion ferals were dropping basically undamaged rapiers a lot. That's not really how that's supposed to work, so now they do not do that.

- You were supposed to earn a bit of XP when you missed an attack, but this was done improperly and was training nonsensical skills, and doing so far more effectively than it ought to have done. This has been fixed, and now you will only train a small amount melee when you miss an attack.

- You now have a 1/4 chance to train a small amount of dodge if you attempt to dodge an attack and fail. This only happens if you have at least 0.1 dodge score, so no lying down on the ground in EOD gear.

- Both of the above training methods treat the enemy as though their relevant skill was two levels lower, IE they have a lower training ceiling. You need to actually be successful in combat to properly train against an enemy.

- Attacking or being attacked by NPCs no longer trains all combat skills to 10. It instead trains according to their dodge or melee skill, just like a monster would.

Removed some extraneous messaging about "You decide to conserve stamina". The player can see their stamina isn't decreasing and they can see they got hit, they don't need to be told.

- Bloodfeeders and hemovores were unable to drink human blood unless starving. This was a mistake! Hemovores can drink human blood whenever but they feel weird about it. Bloodfeeders no longer care.

- Updated and improved some morale code and made people with actual depression (SAD in autumn/winter or the Pessimist trait) less likely to have a bad reaction to antidepressants.

- mx_city_trap so will no longer spawn dozens of hostile loudspeakers.

- Rain will no longer animate or get you wet if you're outdoors but under a roof, like you went under a bridge or something. Note that presently this only checks the tile right above you.

- Some pathfinding code was not properly evaluating locked doors and climbable terrain. This was probably just creating lag, but it might have been causing some other issues.

- Loot sorting had a weird bug where it was only checking if you could pathfind to the origin point for the sorting task. It did not check if you could pathfind to the destination. Because of this, you could teleport items into sealed bank vaults or onto unreachable rooftops. You now, can't do that.

- A backport a while back introduced a DDA bug where dragging furniture which contained items would leave the items behind and delete items in the destination tile, even if the furniture was locked. This was causing people to accidentally delete stuff a lot, and also it was what was causing you to be able to just drag a gun safe one tile over and get all the goodies. This has all been fixed. Shoutout to @Jexyll for finding this.

- A kludge to deal with the above issue has been reverted. You can now drag locked saves etc. around as they do not dump things out on the floor anymore.