- Job search priorities have been reworked for settlers. Priorities are now based on chances rather than a strict order of execution.

- The algorithm for new settlers arriving has been reworked. Now, starting at a certain stage of the game, new settlers will not arrive until there are free living places available.

- Fixed the requirement for shovels for the “landscape editing” technology.

- Fixed issues with the game freezing after loading another save or exiting to the main menu.

- Nomads can no longer set fire to the town hall.

- Fishing speed has been slightly increased, the amount of fish has been increased.

- Fixed the display of dates for save files. Auto-saves now occur every 5 minutes instead of every minute.

- Slightly increased the chance of wild animals spawning.

- Slightly reduced the slowdown effect on settlers when carrying items.