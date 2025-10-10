- Job search priorities have been reworked for settlers. Priorities are now based on chances rather than a strict order of execution.
- The algorithm for new settlers arriving has been reworked. Now, starting at a certain stage of the game, new settlers will not arrive until there are free living places available.
- Fixed the requirement for shovels for the “landscape editing” technology.
- Fixed issues with the game freezing after loading another save or exiting to the main menu.
- Nomads can no longer set fire to the town hall.
- Fishing speed has been slightly increased, the amount of fish has been increased.
- Fixed the display of dates for save files. Auto-saves now occur every 5 minutes instead of every minute.
- Slightly increased the chance of wild animals spawning.
- Slightly reduced the slowdown effect on settlers when carrying items.
0.7.10
