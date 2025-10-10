🌲 Patch Notes – Exploration, Unity Upgrade & Visual Feedback
🧭 Exploration Improvements
Split explorable planes for Forest Tile 1 and Forest Tile 2 to improve interaction precision.
Introduced new logic for room door icons to guide exploration more clearly.
🛠️ Engine & Performance
Project fully upgraded to Unity 6.2.
Demo version also updated to Unity 6.2 for consistency.
🧱 Environment Fixes
Removed chests from the Peak tiles that were blocking enemy pathfinding and causing enemies to stop chasing the player.
🎖️ Credits
Added Frecuencia Gamer credits to the current game version.
Changed files in this update