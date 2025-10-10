 Skip to content

10 October 2025 Build 20344681
Update notes via Steam Community

🌲 Patch Notes – Exploration, Unity Upgrade & Visual Feedback

🧭 Exploration Improvements

  • Split explorable planes for Forest Tile 1 and Forest Tile 2 to improve interaction precision.

  • Introduced new logic for room door icons to guide exploration more clearly.

🛠️ Engine & Performance

  • Project fully upgraded to Unity 6.2.

  • Demo version also updated to Unity 6.2 for consistency.

🧱 Environment Fixes

  • Removed chests from the Peak tiles that were blocking enemy pathfinding and causing enemies to stop chasing the player.

🎖️ Credits

  • Added Frecuencia Gamer credits to the current game version.

