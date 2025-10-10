Updated game engine to incorporate security improvements made by Unity
Reworked mission information panel
Readjusted Stunt Mission requirements
Set up proper out of bounds detectors on Triassic Track
Removed trees with inconsistent colliders from Triassic Track
Set up proper out of bounds detectors on Joe’s Room
Fixed issue on temple where ai vehicles wouldnt gain enough speed to jump over gap
Race Jam - EA v0.1.8
