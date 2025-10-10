 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20344558 Edited 10 October 2025 – 23:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Updated game engine to incorporate security improvements made by Unity

  • Reworked mission information panel

  • Readjusted Stunt Mission requirements

  • Set up proper out of bounds detectors on Triassic Track

  • Removed trees with inconsistent colliders from Triassic Track

  • Set up proper out of bounds detectors on Joe’s Room

  • Fixed issue on temple where ai vehicles wouldnt gain enough speed to jump over gap

Changed files in this update

Depot 3474452
