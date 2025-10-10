Window snapping? Pinning? Got them both for you today. Enjoy!
Skaldsong 1.3.9:
=========
- Added pinning windows (Hit the P symbol in the top bar) to prevent them from being resized or moved.
- Added windows snapping to the edge of the screen, the edge of other windows, and the chatbox.
- Reworked the Game Settings window.
- Fixed being unable to delete factions from the faction window.
- Fixed another case of token estimation failing.
- Fixed being unable to change music volume from the game settings.
