Window snapping? Pinning? Got them both for you today. Enjoy!







Skaldsong 1.3.9:

=========

- Added pinning windows (Hit the P symbol in the top bar) to prevent them from being resized or moved.

- Added windows snapping to the edge of the screen, the edge of other windows, and the chatbox.

- Reworked the Game Settings window.

- Fixed being unable to delete factions from the faction window.

- Fixed another case of token estimation failing.

- Fixed being unable to change music volume from the game settings.