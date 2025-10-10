 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20344442 Edited 10 October 2025 – 23:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve released an update addressing several UI issues in the trader screen:
• Fixed overlapping elements that could make item browsing difficult.
• Added a new Quick Buy feature — you can now purchase items instantly with a simple right-click!

These changes should make trading smoother and more convenient. Thank you for your feedback and support!

