We’ve released an update addressing several UI issues in the trader screen:
• Fixed overlapping elements that could make item browsing difficult.
• Added a new Quick Buy feature — you can now purchase items instantly with a simple right-click!
These changes should make trading smoother and more convenient. Thank you for your feedback and support!
Update Announcement
Update notes via Steam Community
