 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20344376 Edited 10 October 2025 – 23:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Just a wee update to fix the following issues:

  • Fixed an issue where beetles will disappear before being fought in Chapter 1
  • Fixed a problem with entering a door in Chapter 2
  • Altered the credits section


Another small hotfix is due shortly as well for some additional bugs

Changed files in this update

Depot 1302531
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link