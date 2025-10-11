-Map Bandit Enclave 2: Random Battle - Neural enemy "Slow" is now properly set and the frame is visible as it should be.

-Talent: Private Eye - is now properly labeled Life type instead of Combat.

-Walking the City and other events should now show the proper amount of Vitality gained.

-Weekend jobs now properly require half of your Vitality.

-Recommendation Menu - Fixed stack overflow.

-Status Effect - Divert: It didn't remove the proper status effects, causing the game to freeze.

-Auto Equip: Fixed 3rd Assortment Slot not functioning.

-Skill - Funky Gamble: Corrected chance behavior for higher damage.

-Uptown Ball Event - The Date HUD is now hidden during the battle in year 791.

-Corrected various dialogue issues.