-Map Bandit Enclave 2: Random Battle - Neural enemy "Slow" is now properly set and the frame is visible as it should be.
-Talent: Private Eye - is now properly labeled Life type instead of Combat.
-Walking the City and other events should now show the proper amount of Vitality gained.
-Weekend jobs now properly require half of your Vitality.
-Recommendation Menu - Fixed stack overflow.
-Status Effect - Divert: It didn't remove the proper status effects, causing the game to freeze.
-Auto Equip: Fixed 3rd Assortment Slot not functioning.
-Skill - Funky Gamble: Corrected chance behavior for higher damage.
-Uptown Ball Event - The Date HUD is now hidden during the battle in year 791.
-Corrected various dialogue issues.
1.33 - Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
