 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 October 2025 Build 20344235 Edited 11 October 2025 – 04:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Map Bandit Enclave 2: Random Battle - Neural enemy "Slow" is now properly set and the frame is visible as it should be.
-Talent: Private Eye - is now properly labeled Life type instead of Combat.
-Walking the City and other events should now show the proper amount of Vitality gained.
-Weekend jobs now properly require half of your Vitality.
-Recommendation Menu - Fixed stack overflow.
-Status Effect - Divert: It didn't remove the proper status effects, causing the game to freeze.
-Auto Equip: Fixed 3rd Assortment Slot not functioning.
-Skill - Funky Gamble: Corrected chance behavior for higher damage.
-Uptown Ball Event - The Date HUD is now hidden during the battle in year 791.
-Corrected various dialogue issues.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2873111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link