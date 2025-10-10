 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20344220 Edited 10 October 2025 – 22:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I realized that all of the missions in the game have a debriefing, except for the very first one.

Now there's a briefing before the very first mission, I hope it helps any players struggling to understand what to do.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3162671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link