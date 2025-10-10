Hey everyone, I released an update today from some of the collected feedback and bug reports over the last month or so. Below you'll find some of the ideas behind the changes, and some other surprises!

Weapon Balance

Player weapons have had a small balance patch. Most weapons haven't changed and are in a pretty good spot across all challenge levels and meta progression as tested. Flamethrower based weapons still have a bit of a DPS and range problem, considering how dense and chaotic the late game can get. To compensate, I've increased damage across all three variants and provided a very small damage boost. Overall I think the average DPS increase on these weapons is around 10%, with Flamethrower and Water Cannon getting the bulk of the DPS increases.

Gun and Missile drones had their DPS reduced by 5%, they were just a little better than turrets and turrets are already very good for boss arenas. Bringing the drones down just a little makes the decision between the two loadouts requiring a bit more thought and planning.

Enemy Balance

Elites had a bug where they were actually spawning with less damage and less overall health than basic enemies as they scale later into the game. This has been fixed, so they should now present their original threat levels. Running from elites is now sometimes the right move. To compensate for the difficulty change on this, elites now also drop bonus items when killed. Elite farming is now more dangerous and more lucrative.

Enemy density has been increased, max enemies on a level has been increased, and enemy spawn rate between waves has been reduced a little. There's now more to destroy on screen, but slightly longer breaks between spawn groups to allow you to progress in levels.

Polish and Fixes

General UI polish and fixes have been applied to fix some of the inconsistencies in some screens. Since this game is on the older version of my framework (and a very old version of Unity) some of the UI funkiness won't be possible to completely fix, but it should hopefully be a lot more stable now with regards to the new bugs reported. For new players, don't worry, it's still a crash free game!

Sound effects have been added to many different UI events to help fill out the space better. Footstep bug has been fixed, so player movement also has some feedback. Additionally many volume issues between sounds have been fixed, and the "out of ammo" sound has been toned down a little on the repeats so it doesn't spam on some of the higher ROF weapons.

Upcoming Changes

I'm hoping to get another update in later in the month if I can that will include some new content. The goal will be some new room designs, refreshing some other mission types (though the main types will remain more common than the new ones), and potentially a few other surprises.

Game is on sale right now so pick it up early, get to know the systems and enjoy the new update later when it arrives.

Big Thanks

Thanks to everyone who's been playing so far! I highly appreciate all the feedback you've sent, it's great seeing people finding a renewed enjoyment in the game. If you're looking to give any feedback, I read every Steam Review, Discord message, and Reddit Post related to my games. So feel free to drop your thoughts in any of those channels and I'll see what I can do to improve the game.

I want to shout out twitch.tv/sherif_gnaki_tv, while there are a couple super fans that are playing the game quite a bit on Twitch these days... I think Sherif here now has over 100 hours live in the game, and how knows how many offline. Additionally, all the support with bug reports and feedback, and spreading the word on the game is highly appreciated.