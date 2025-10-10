Newly Added Maker Tiles:

Holding Claw - Upgrade that enables pushing and pulling Ball tiles.



Fixes and Improvements:

Added an Options Display Setting to display enemy health bars after hit.



Tweaked running animation speeds of the player character.



Removed shadow from player character's slash effect.



Adjusted Moving Blocks for smoother block and player movement.



Left stick on gamepad now controls Tile placement location.



Right stick on gamepad now controls Tile Variation scrolling.



Adjusted the Tile Description box to better display text.



Save icon no longer appears when switching from an unmodified Room.



The Latest tab updates for placed tiles that were previously listed.



Removed DPad copy of face button gamepad controls.



Remapping controls to already-assigned inputs now shows a warning.



Remapping controls to reserved inputs are now prevented.



Ability Info popup boxes now display images of the collected Upgrade.



White UI backgrounds now include a paper texture.



Improved selected-button visibility when scrolling in popup prompts.



Updated verbiage around distributable files in popup prompts.



Updated bonus Training Stage 16 to include use of the latest tiles.*



Behind-the-scenes refactoring to help optimize the game's code.



Updated on-screen controls with latest Maker Mode controls.



Tweaked the sprite for the Wall-Jump Gloves Upgrade.



Maker Mode Tile cursor hides when submenus are selected on gamepad.



Tweaked how Color Assist display settings are saved.**



Increased the size of Color Assist symbols on Boss variations.



Updated Unity version for added security fixes.



defeated Bosses still appeared on the Pause Map with the Boss Compass.



controller inputs interacted with the Maker UI when paused in Maker Mode.



color accessibility symbols did not properly display on Drago variations.



placing a tile over Maker Mode Room Walls did not add it to the Latest tab.



a background texture element was displaying in the foreground.



under certain conditions, Maker Mode Rooms would save without Room Walls.



exiting Playtest between Rooms spawned the Player character into Maker Mode.



Player-character physics could stay active during some popup prompts.



clearing a Training Stage could result in progress-related glitches.



healing at a Fire Pit could temporarily heal past maximum available health.



scrolling would skip over the "Return to Title" button in popup prompts.



*Because Training Stage 16 has been updated, it must be started as a New Game first before it can be launched through Continue Game again.**If Color Assist was already enabled, it will need to be enabled again in the Settings.