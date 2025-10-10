 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20344185 Edited 10 October 2025 – 22:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Newly Added Maker Tiles:

  • Holding Claw - Upgrade that enables pushing and pulling Ball tiles.

Fixes and Improvements:

New Features:
  • Added an Options Display Setting to display enemy health bars after hit.

Gameplay Adjustments:
  • Tweaked running animation speeds of the player character.
  • Removed shadow from player character's slash effect.
  • Adjusted Moving Blocks for smoother block and player movement.

Maker Mode Adjustments:
  • Left stick on gamepad now controls Tile placement location.
  • Right stick on gamepad now controls Tile Variation scrolling.
  • Adjusted the Tile Description box to better display text.
  • Save icon no longer appears when switching from an unmodified Room.
  • The Latest tab updates for placed tiles that were previously listed.
  • Removed DPad copy of face button gamepad controls.

UI Adjustments:
  • Remapping controls to already-assigned inputs now shows a warning.
  • Remapping controls to reserved inputs are now prevented.
  • Ability Info popup boxes now display images of the collected Upgrade.
  • White UI backgrounds now include a paper texture.
  • Improved selected-button visibility when scrolling in popup prompts.
  • Updated verbiage around distributable files in popup prompts.

Other Adjustments:
  • Updated bonus Training Stage 16 to include use of the latest tiles.*
  • Behind-the-scenes refactoring to help optimize the game's code.
  • Updated on-screen controls with latest Maker Mode controls.
  • Tweaked the sprite for the Wall-Jump Gloves Upgrade.
  • Maker Mode Tile cursor hides when submenus are selected on gamepad.
  • Tweaked how Color Assist display settings are saved.**
  • Increased the size of Color Assist symbols on Boss variations.
  • Updated Unity version for added security fixes.

Bug Fixes: "Fixed a bug where..."
  • defeated Bosses still appeared on the Pause Map with the Boss Compass.
  • controller inputs interacted with the Maker UI when paused in Maker Mode.
  • color accessibility symbols did not properly display on Drago variations.
  • placing a tile over Maker Mode Room Walls did not add it to the Latest tab.
  • a background texture element was displaying in the foreground.
  • under certain conditions, Maker Mode Rooms would save without Room Walls.
  • exiting Playtest between Rooms spawned the Player character into Maker Mode.
  • Player-character physics could stay active during some popup prompts.
  • clearing a Training Stage could result in progress-related glitches.
  • healing at a Fire Pit could temporarily heal past maximum available health.
  • scrolling would skip over the "Return to Title" button in popup prompts.


*Because Training Stage 16 has been updated, it must be started as a New Game first before it can be launched through Continue Game again.

**If Color Assist was already enabled, it will need to be enabled again in the Settings.

Changed files in this update

