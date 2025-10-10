Newly Added Maker Tiles:
- Holding Claw - Upgrade that enables pushing and pulling Ball tiles.
Fixes and Improvements:New Features:
- Added an Options Display Setting to display enemy health bars after hit.
Gameplay Adjustments:
- Tweaked running animation speeds of the player character.
- Removed shadow from player character's slash effect.
- Adjusted Moving Blocks for smoother block and player movement.
Maker Mode Adjustments:
- Left stick on gamepad now controls Tile placement location.
- Right stick on gamepad now controls Tile Variation scrolling.
- Adjusted the Tile Description box to better display text.
- Save icon no longer appears when switching from an unmodified Room.
- The Latest tab updates for placed tiles that were previously listed.
- Removed DPad copy of face button gamepad controls.
UI Adjustments:
- Remapping controls to already-assigned inputs now shows a warning.
- Remapping controls to reserved inputs are now prevented.
- Ability Info popup boxes now display images of the collected Upgrade.
- White UI backgrounds now include a paper texture.
- Improved selected-button visibility when scrolling in popup prompts.
- Updated verbiage around distributable files in popup prompts.
Other Adjustments:
- Updated bonus Training Stage 16 to include use of the latest tiles.*
- Behind-the-scenes refactoring to help optimize the game's code.
- Updated on-screen controls with latest Maker Mode controls.
- Tweaked the sprite for the Wall-Jump Gloves Upgrade.
- Maker Mode Tile cursor hides when submenus are selected on gamepad.
- Tweaked how Color Assist display settings are saved.**
- Increased the size of Color Assist symbols on Boss variations.
- Updated Unity version for added security fixes.
Bug Fixes: "Fixed a bug where..."
- defeated Bosses still appeared on the Pause Map with the Boss Compass.
- controller inputs interacted with the Maker UI when paused in Maker Mode.
- color accessibility symbols did not properly display on Drago variations.
- placing a tile over Maker Mode Room Walls did not add it to the Latest tab.
- a background texture element was displaying in the foreground.
- under certain conditions, Maker Mode Rooms would save without Room Walls.
- exiting Playtest between Rooms spawned the Player character into Maker Mode.
- Player-character physics could stay active during some popup prompts.
- clearing a Training Stage could result in progress-related glitches.
- healing at a Fire Pit could temporarily heal past maximum available health.
- scrolling would skip over the "Return to Title" button in popup prompts.
*Because Training Stage 16 has been updated, it must be started as a New Game first before it can be launched through Continue Game again.
**If Color Assist was already enabled, it will need to be enabled again in the Settings.
Changed files in this update