Hello everyone,
A small fix patch is now live on the main branch.
Note for Linux and Steam Deck users: We are aware that this deploy breaks dragging. We are actively working on a solution.
Misc.
Fixed memory leaks.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Hello everyone,
A small fix patch is now live on the main branch.
Note for Linux and Steam Deck users: We are aware that this deploy breaks dragging. We are actively working on a solution.
Fixed memory leaks.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update