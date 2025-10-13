 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20344045 Edited 13 October 2025 – 08:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

A small fix patch is now live on the main branch.

Note for Linux and Steam Deck users: We are aware that this deploy breaks dragging. We are actively working on a solution.

Misc.

  • Fixed memory leaks.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Base Content win64 Depot 1062091
macOS Base Content macos Depot 1062092
