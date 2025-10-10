🧩 Update Overview

This update focuses on cleaning up several key systems — from weapon visuals and UI interactions to fleet management and ship repairs.

While this patch introduces several critical improvements, please note that it will also reset player ships, fleet ships, and ship inventories.

I’m truly sorry for this inconvenience — but these changes will prevent data loss going forward and make the foundation much more stable.





🔧 Bug Fixes & Improvements



• Weapon Lasers – Fixed alignment, visual sync, and collision issues for both enemy and player lasers.

• Mine Option – “Mine” button now correctly appears even when the cursor is already hovering over an asteroid during a scan.

• Salvage Option – “Salvage” button now consistently appears on enemy ships after battles.

• Equip Cost Display – Previously, equipping items deducted credits without showing a message if the player lacked enough funds.

– Pending solution: Remove installation costs entirely and only apply a cost for uninstalling items.

• Upgrade Popup Window Error – Fixed an issue where the third upgrade slot popup appeared underneath other UI elements.

– Pending solution: Adjusted object order to ensure it renders correctly above other elements.

• Damaged Ships – Fixed issues where damaged ships didn’t properly update in the Fleet Manager.

– Ships now correctly repair using the Repair button, with repair time and cost scaling based on the amount of damage.

• Dev Tools – Added a hidden Developer Menu with buttons for adding basic upgrades and ships (for internal testing).





⚠️ Important Notice

Due to these backend fixes and data structure improvements, all player ships, fleet ships, and ship inventories will be erased.

I sincerely apologize for the data loss — but these changes are necessary to ensure future stability and prevent similar issues.

Thank you for your patience and continued support as we refine the foundation of the game.





💬 Feedback & Next Steps

If you encounter any new issues, please report them on the Discord using the structured feedback format. Your input continues to directly shape future updates and features!