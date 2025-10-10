 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20343747
Update notes via Steam Community

- New "Killed Enemies" statistics window. Now contains all character stats like health, attack strength and defence

- Battle hotkeys added. "Auto block", "auto attack" and other functions now have their own dedicated key

- Some minor visual fixes

