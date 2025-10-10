Fixed error in pathfinding when going to europe



Fixed news items being clickable when it was not the player's turn



Fixed on the job training applying to more than the the four new-world field professions



Natives will now only gift food when the colony has little



Village tooltip now shows the year the player learnt about the goods the village wants. It's unlikely, but possible, that the list is no longer correct.



Reworked village trading to better be able to show while a good is not tradeable



Foreign colonies can now be traded with



Scouts can now meet with mayor of other colonies



Scout infiltration is now enabled



Dialog when moving to attack european unit will show if a peace treaty will be broken



Many small fixes, including buggy ui scaling on high dpi monitors



Note that demo is publicly available now. It is identical to this playtest version, but limited to playing 100 turns as English.