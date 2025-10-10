 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20343543
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed error in pathfinding when going to europe
  • Fixed news items being clickable when it was not the player's turn
  • Fixed on the job training applying to more than the the four new-world field professions
  • Natives will now only gift food when the colony has little
  • Village tooltip now shows the year the player learnt about the goods the village wants. It's unlikely, but possible, that the list is no longer correct.
  • Reworked village trading to better be able to show while a good is not tradeable
  • Foreign colonies can now be traded with
  • Scouts can now meet with mayor of other colonies
  • Scout infiltration is now enabled
  • Dialog when moving to attack european unit will show if a peace treaty will be broken
  • Many small fixes, including buggy ui scaling on high dpi monitors


Note that demo is publicly available now. It is identical to this playtest version, but limited to playing 100 turns as English.

