Gameplay Updates
- Adjusted the Journal quest tracking tutorial for better guidance
- Adjusted the lifespan of weeds to increase the window where forage items can be received from clearing them
- Updated collision for the Augur's Draught bar
- Updated localization
Visual Updates
- Adjusted lighting of some buildings to be always on where appropriate
- LOD updates
- Lighting adjustment to the chicken coop behind Silver Sprout Seeds
Performance
- Initial graphical settings will now be automatically set based on detected PC hardware
- Added a warning if system specs are below minimum requirements
- Fixed performance issue when looking at the player profile widget in the friends menu
UI Updates
- Added animations for the player profile and inspect menu
- Players can now properly see all clothing and customization items on another player in the inspect menu
- Adjusted button prompts for character creation tutorial
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the fishing tutorial could be blocked by Talk intereactions
- Fixed sometimes missing Continue prompts on certain dialogue sequences
- Fixed an issue where crafting an item with variable results (such as Lumber) would default the item thumbnail to the first of the variable results
- Fixed a loading error
- Fixed an issue where Isora's Journal Entries 13 and 14 would not appear
- Adjusted loading blur effect when transitioning between certain zones
- Fixed NPCs turning while seated in dialogue
- Properly prevent accidental game input when purchase overlay is opened
- Fixed terrain clipping with Isora's Journal Entries
- Fixed incorrect townsfolk placement after logging out due to inactivity
- HUD element titles will properly localize and shrink if necessary to fit large titles (depending on language)
- Fixed an error in the Summon Familiar tutorial that could cause progress to be blocked
- Players can now properly see all clothing and customization items on another player in the inspect menu
- Fixed player avatars sometimes not posing correctly in Profile and Inspect menus
- Fixed issue with player avatar image not properly updating in the player profile and inspect menus when switching between different players
Changed files in this update