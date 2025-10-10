 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20343396 Edited 10 October 2025 – 21:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay Updates

  • Adjusted the Journal quest tracking tutorial for better guidance
  • Adjusted the lifespan of weeds to increase the window where forage items can be received from clearing them
  • Updated collision for the Augur's Draught bar
  • Updated localization


Visual Updates

  • Adjusted lighting of some buildings to be always on where appropriate
  • LOD updates
  • Lighting adjustment to the chicken coop behind Silver Sprout Seeds


Performance

  • Initial graphical settings will now be automatically set based on detected PC hardware
  • Added a warning if system specs are below minimum requirements
  • Fixed performance issue when looking at the player profile widget in the friends menu


UI Updates

  • Added animations for the player profile and inspect menu
  • Players can now properly see all clothing and customization items on another player in the inspect menu
  • Adjusted button prompts for character creation tutorial


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the fishing tutorial could be blocked by Talk intereactions
  • Fixed sometimes missing Continue prompts on certain dialogue sequences
  • Fixed an issue where crafting an item with variable results (such as Lumber) would default the item thumbnail to the first of the variable results
  • Fixed a loading error
  • Fixed an issue where Isora's Journal Entries 13 and 14 would not appear
  • Adjusted loading blur effect when transitioning between certain zones
  • Fixed NPCs turning while seated in dialogue
  • Properly prevent accidental game input when purchase overlay is opened
  • Fixed terrain clipping with Isora's Journal Entries
  • Fixed incorrect townsfolk placement after logging out due to inactivity
  • HUD element titles will properly localize and shrink if necessary to fit large titles (depending on language)
  • Fixed an error in the Summon Familiar tutorial that could cause progress to be blocked
  • Fixed player avatars sometimes not posing correctly in Profile and Inspect menus
  • Fixed issue with player avatar image not properly updating in the player profile and inspect menus when switching between different players

