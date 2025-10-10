Greetings, friends!



This update to Swordhaven brings a fresh coat of paint to the world, improves overall balance, crafting, and quality of life, and also adds a few new locations with unique interactions we hope you'll enjoy.





First off, you can now become the owner of a plot of land with upgradeable facilities: from beekeeping and tree growing, to hiring staff, collecting wooden pigs, and much more.





The quest that grants you access to this hefty purchase begins in Swordhaven, though it will lead you beyond the city walls.





Another quest for both the Patrician and Thieves Guilds has been added, along with many new characters in Swordhaven; including a pawnbreaker with a different selection of interesting goods every day.





The first area of the Mines, hidden deep in the southern mountains, are now playable, if you can reach them. Though if you do, we ask that you not spoil anything you discover there!





Weapons, companion techniques, and certain animal attacks were rebalanced for a better sense of progression, with another major update, this time to the Damage Threshold, soon to follow, perhaps in a patch between updates.





Ten new potions have been added to the world, including five utility remedies for specific conditions and five late-game, ingredient-heavy strong ones. Alongside them come new animations and a visual hint on your characters whenever they reach a new level.





Locations like the Lonely Shore near Clamreach received major updates, including a new area. Even more locations saw minor improvements, such as a new type of interactable loot container, additional ingredient growing spots, secret stashes, and more.





We have finally implemented the Shared Storage system. Now, every inn holds a special chest that shares its inventory with all others of its kind. Even the aforementioned personal mansion you can purchase has one.





Finally, there are cats now.



Thank you for checking out the update. As always, we greatly look forward to your feedback and suggestions, both on the forums and in our Discord!



Yours forever,

Atom Team

