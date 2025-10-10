Exoshock Closed Alpha Update — Patch Notes
Highlights
Compass icons now update smoothly and show the nearest resupply.
Reworked bullet trails for clearer feedback and fewer edge-case failures.
Pistol two-hand support: new two-hand grip pose and the beginning of two-hand aiming for sidearms with distinct one-hand vs two-hand recoil behavior.
Melee system progress: weapon bash, pistol-whip, punches, and swings now functional with tuning in place.
Overload objective overhaul: faster, clearer, and more reliable interaction with new SFX, VFX, UI, and timing tweaks.
UI
Lowered the compass and moved objective text to the top right.
Compass: removed allies and Locator from HUD.
Compass: resupply icons remain and now adjust brightness by distance.
Healthbar curve set to linear for accurate visual read.
Removed GRID numbers from doors, HUD, and Objective list.
Reduced visor impact duration.
Slight red visor overlay when incapacitated or downed.
HUD color adjustments to emphasize key information.
Map names updated in the mission selector screen.
Audio
New muffled audio mix when in critical health.
Objectives
Overload Objective Improvements
Activation threshold lowered from 80% to 66% to compensate for unreliable lever reads.
Eliminated input-to-feedback delay for clearer onboarding.
Progress curve adjusted for immediate and reliable response.
Added distinct audio cues for activation and deactivation.
Added camera shake at key beats.
Tuned “glass breaking” timing plus added sparks VFX and new audio.
Replaced screen mesh with terminal display that changes background color by progress.
Corrected placeholder lever color to match the machine.
Updated widget colors and added “Hold upright” hint text.
Scaled and repositioned the lever for clarity.
Weapons and Combat
Set up pistol two-hand grip pose.
Beginning of two-hand aiming for pistols.
One-hand vs two-hand recoil differentiated. Usable one-handed with lower sustained precision at range. Two-handed stabilizes recoil at the cost of mobility.
Magnum: slight trigger delay of 0.025 seconds to emulate double-action feel.
Fixed shotgun shell ejection timing.
Melee system:
Works on enemies and avoids non-combatants.
Damage tuned so weaker enemies drop in one hit while tougher ones take multiple, encouraging melee plus point-blank shots.
Placeholder melee VFX added, with haptics feedback.
Placeholder indicator added for the soft-mount mechanic.
Reworked bullet trails for consistency and readability.
AI and Enemies
Heavy and Drone now use a dedicated behavior tree without retreat or take cover.
Heavy plays like an arena boss applying constant pressure.
Drone behaves like an aggressive nuisance rather than hit-and-run.
Heavy reload time reduced from 2 seconds to 1.
Both can again be suppressed by player fire to provide counterplay.
Turrets are once again affected by suppression. Skill increased from 0 percent to 50 percent.
Crouch logic retuned:
0 percent Skill enemies only fully crouch when fully suppressed.
50 percent Skill enemies fully crouch at 50 percent suppression.
100 percent Skill enemies crouch whenever they have a target.
Reduced grenade throw frequency caps at high resistance:
Res 6 cap from 6 seconds to 1 second.
Res 2 cap from 20 seconds to 10 seconds.
Scales linearly between.
Reintroduced scaling Companion Skill by mission Resistance.
Sentry turret hitbox widened; baseplate now has collision.
Player-deployable sentries and drones have doubled HP relative to their enemy versions; baseline sentry HP also doubled due to immobility.
Drone deployable spawning improved: slight floor offset to avoid falls plus floor and navmesh search for valid placement.
Balance
Incapacitation timer increased from 5 seconds to 10 seconds.
New “health grace” system that slightly reduces incoming damage at very low health.
Critical health regeneration delay increased from 1 second to 2 seconds.
Player HP reduced from 1500 to 1000.
Healing syringes per slot increased from 2 to 3.
AI melee damage reduced from 600 to 499.
Companion: HP reduced from 1500 to 1000 to match player, Skill increased from 0 percent to 100 percent, shield recharge delay reduced to 0.2 seconds.
Sentry turret: Skill decreased from 100 percent to 0 percent for a more suppressive role. Player-deployable variant remains at 100 percent.
Additional turret spawn locations added in ShipAlpha and ONE with new per-instance chances: 25 percent at Res 1 and 75 percent at Res 6.
Smoke grenades removed from Elite enemies to increase the frequency of more powerful items.
Global music volume reduced by 1 dB.
Fixes and Technical
Removed leftover suppression gates from Heavy and Drone behavior trees.
Fixed incapacitation incorrectly disabling movement instead of only slowing it.
Fixed Drone rotation issues.
Patched small hidden holes in ShipAlpha.
Fixed repeated chiming on RespawnPod near its activation range.
Prevented premature activation of impact grenade types: now environment-only collisions with a small minimum arming distance.
Disabled a legacy “AmIStuck” failsafe that caused wall-sticking and rare self-culling. Replaced by a better method.
Fixed player character and hands texture initialization.
VFX: impact sparks corrected for standalone Quest and Steam parity.
Increased magnum magwell overlap size to ease reloads.
Fixed color issues on buttons and corrected metallic texture on resupply.
Renamed a hidden performance benchmark button.
Increased customization station light brightness and made a small lobby lighting tweak.
Resolved a critical issue with Hand Smoothing settings so Options menu changes apply correctly.
Quality of Life
Implemented a simple rotating TIPS actor with helpful non-essential information. Placed in three lobby locations.
Weapons now display in-world names for clarity.
Changed files in this update