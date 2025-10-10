 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20343316
Update notes via Steam Community

Exoshock Closed Alpha Update — Patch Notes

Highlights

  • Compass icons now update smoothly and show the nearest resupply.

  • Reworked bullet trails for clearer feedback and fewer edge-case failures.

  • Pistol two-hand support: new two-hand grip pose and the beginning of two-hand aiming for sidearms with distinct one-hand vs two-hand recoil behavior.

  • Melee system progress: weapon bash, pistol-whip, punches, and swings now functional with tuning in place.

  • Overload objective overhaul: faster, clearer, and more reliable interaction with new SFX, VFX, UI, and timing tweaks.

UI

  • Lowered the compass and moved objective text to the top right.

  • Compass: removed allies and Locator from HUD.

  • Compass: resupply icons remain and now adjust brightness by distance.

  • Healthbar curve set to linear for accurate visual read.

  • Removed GRID numbers from doors, HUD, and Objective list.

  • Reduced visor impact duration.

  • Slight red visor overlay when incapacitated or downed.

  • HUD color adjustments to emphasize key information.

  • Map names updated in the mission selector screen.

Audio

  • New muffled audio mix when in critical health.

Objectives

Overload Objective Improvements

  • Activation threshold lowered from 80% to 66% to compensate for unreliable lever reads.

  • Eliminated input-to-feedback delay for clearer onboarding.

  • Progress curve adjusted for immediate and reliable response.

  • Added distinct audio cues for activation and deactivation.

  • Added camera shake at key beats.

  • Tuned “glass breaking” timing plus added sparks VFX and new audio.

  • Replaced screen mesh with terminal display that changes background color by progress.

  • Corrected placeholder lever color to match the machine.

  • Updated widget colors and added “Hold upright” hint text.

  • Scaled and repositioned the lever for clarity.

Weapons and Combat

  • Set up pistol two-hand grip pose.

  • Beginning of two-hand aiming for pistols.

    • One-hand vs two-hand recoil differentiated. Usable one-handed with lower sustained precision at range. Two-handed stabilizes recoil at the cost of mobility.

  • Magnum: slight trigger delay of 0.025 seconds to emulate double-action feel.

  • Fixed shotgun shell ejection timing.

  • Melee system:

    • Works on enemies and avoids non-combatants.

    • Damage tuned so weaker enemies drop in one hit while tougher ones take multiple, encouraging melee plus point-blank shots.

    • Placeholder melee VFX added, with haptics feedback.

  • Placeholder indicator added for the soft-mount mechanic.

  • Reworked bullet trails for consistency and readability.

AI and Enemies

  • Heavy and Drone now use a dedicated behavior tree without retreat or take cover.

    • Heavy plays like an arena boss applying constant pressure.

    • Drone behaves like an aggressive nuisance rather than hit-and-run.

    • Heavy reload time reduced from 2 seconds to 1.

    • Both can again be suppressed by player fire to provide counterplay.

  • Turrets are once again affected by suppression. Skill increased from 0 percent to 50 percent.

  • Crouch logic retuned:

    • 0 percent Skill enemies only fully crouch when fully suppressed.

    • 50 percent Skill enemies fully crouch at 50 percent suppression.

    • 100 percent Skill enemies crouch whenever they have a target.

  • Reduced grenade throw frequency caps at high resistance:

    • Res 6 cap from 6 seconds to 1 second.

    • Res 2 cap from 20 seconds to 10 seconds.

    • Scales linearly between.

  • Reintroduced scaling Companion Skill by mission Resistance.

  • Sentry turret hitbox widened; baseplate now has collision.

  • Player-deployable sentries and drones have doubled HP relative to their enemy versions; baseline sentry HP also doubled due to immobility.

  • Drone deployable spawning improved: slight floor offset to avoid falls plus floor and navmesh search for valid placement.

Balance

  • Incapacitation timer increased from 5 seconds to 10 seconds.

  • New “health grace” system that slightly reduces incoming damage at very low health.

  • Critical health regeneration delay increased from 1 second to 2 seconds.

  • Player HP reduced from 1500 to 1000.

  • Healing syringes per slot increased from 2 to 3.

  • AI melee damage reduced from 600 to 499.

  • Companion: HP reduced from 1500 to 1000 to match player, Skill increased from 0 percent to 100 percent, shield recharge delay reduced to 0.2 seconds.

  • Sentry turret: Skill decreased from 100 percent to 0 percent for a more suppressive role. Player-deployable variant remains at 100 percent.

  • Additional turret spawn locations added in ShipAlpha and ONE with new per-instance chances: 25 percent at Res 1 and 75 percent at Res 6.

  • Smoke grenades removed from Elite enemies to increase the frequency of more powerful items.

  • Global music volume reduced by 1 dB.

Fixes and Technical

  • Removed leftover suppression gates from Heavy and Drone behavior trees.

  • Fixed incapacitation incorrectly disabling movement instead of only slowing it.

  • Fixed Drone rotation issues.

  • Patched small hidden holes in ShipAlpha.

  • Fixed repeated chiming on RespawnPod near its activation range.

  • Prevented premature activation of impact grenade types: now environment-only collisions with a small minimum arming distance.

  • Disabled a legacy “AmIStuck” failsafe that caused wall-sticking and rare self-culling. Replaced by a better method.

  • Fixed player character and hands texture initialization.

  • VFX: impact sparks corrected for standalone Quest and Steam parity.

  • Increased magnum magwell overlap size to ease reloads.

  • Fixed color issues on buttons and corrected metallic texture on resupply.

  • Renamed a hidden performance benchmark button.

  • Increased customization station light brightness and made a small lobby lighting tweak.

  • Resolved a critical issue with Hand Smoothing settings so Options menu changes apply correctly.

Quality of Life

  • Implemented a simple rotating TIPS actor with helpful non-essential information. Placed in three lobby locations.

  • Weapons now display in-world names for clarity.

