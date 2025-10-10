Overload objective overhaul: faster, clearer, and more reliable interaction with new SFX, VFX, UI, and timing tweaks.

Melee system progress: weapon bash, pistol-whip, punches, and swings now functional with tuning in place.

Pistol two-hand support: new two-hand grip pose and the beginning of two-hand aiming for sidearms with distinct one-hand vs two-hand recoil behavior.

Reworked bullet trails for clearer feedback and fewer edge-case failures.

Compass icons now update smoothly and show the nearest resupply.

Map names updated in the mission selector screen.

Slight red visor overlay when incapacitated or downed.

Removed GRID numbers from doors, HUD, and Objective list.

Healthbar curve set to linear for accurate visual read.

Compass: resupply icons remain and now adjust brightness by distance.

Compass: removed allies and Locator from HUD.

Lowered the compass and moved objective text to the top right.

New muffled audio mix when in critical health.

Scaled and repositioned the lever for clarity.

Corrected placeholder lever color to match the machine.

Replaced screen mesh with terminal display that changes background color by progress.

Tuned “glass breaking” timing plus added sparks VFX and new audio.

Added distinct audio cues for activation and deactivation.

Progress curve adjusted for immediate and reliable response.

Activation threshold lowered from 80% to 66% to compensate for unreliable lever reads.

Placeholder indicator added for the soft-mount mechanic.

Damage tuned so weaker enemies drop in one hit while tougher ones take multiple, encouraging melee plus point-blank shots.

Works on enemies and avoids non-combatants.

Magnum: slight trigger delay of 0.025 seconds to emulate double-action feel.

One-hand vs two-hand recoil differentiated. Usable one-handed with lower sustained precision at range. Two-handed stabilizes recoil at the cost of mobility.

Beginning of two-hand aiming for pistols.

Drone deployable spawning improved: slight floor offset to avoid falls plus floor and navmesh search for valid placement.

Player-deployable sentries and drones have doubled HP relative to their enemy versions; baseline sentry HP also doubled due to immobility.

Sentry turret hitbox widened; baseplate now has collision.

Res 2 cap from 20 seconds to 10 seconds.

Res 6 cap from 6 seconds to 1 second.

100 percent Skill enemies crouch whenever they have a target.

0 percent Skill enemies only fully crouch when fully suppressed.

Turrets are once again affected by suppression. Skill increased from 0 percent to 50 percent.

Both can again be suppressed by player fire to provide counterplay.

Heavy reload time reduced from 2 seconds to 1.

Drone behaves like an aggressive nuisance rather than hit-and-run.

Heavy plays like an arena boss applying constant pressure.

Heavy and Drone now use a dedicated behavior tree without retreat or take cover.

Incapacitation timer increased from 5 seconds to 10 seconds.

New “health grace” system that slightly reduces incoming damage at very low health.

Critical health regeneration delay increased from 1 second to 2 seconds.

Player HP reduced from 1500 to 1000.

Healing syringes per slot increased from 2 to 3.

AI melee damage reduced from 600 to 499.

Companion: HP reduced from 1500 to 1000 to match player, Skill increased from 0 percent to 100 percent, shield recharge delay reduced to 0.2 seconds.

Sentry turret: Skill decreased from 100 percent to 0 percent for a more suppressive role. Player-deployable variant remains at 100 percent.

Additional turret spawn locations added in ShipAlpha and ONE with new per-instance chances: 25 percent at Res 1 and 75 percent at Res 6.

Smoke grenades removed from Elite enemies to increase the frequency of more powerful items.