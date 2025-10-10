Fixes and Performance
Completely removed V-Sync from the game, as it may have been causing frame drops on certain devices.
Fixed an issue introduced in the previous update where characters would not move correctly in co-op mode.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixes and Performance
Completely removed V-Sync from the game, as it may have been causing frame drops on certain devices.
Fixed an issue introduced in the previous update where characters would not move correctly in co-op mode.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update