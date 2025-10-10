 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20343219 Edited 10 October 2025 – 21:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes and Performance

  • Completely removed V-Sync from the game, as it may have been causing frame drops on certain devices.

  • Fixed an issue introduced in the previous update where characters would not move correctly in co-op mode.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3310591
