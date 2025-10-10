Hey Folks!

Update v0.14.5.15 is now available on Steam, and your clients should be updating shortly.

This is a hotfix update to our "Inventory Overhaul" update, which fixes some ship loading issues, panning while dragging selections, and the whodunnit plot.

Saves from v0.14.0.0 and later should work. Note that if you were experiencing issues in the older save, this patch may fix some, but others may persist depending on the cause.



Note: 📢 indicates changes inspired by community feedback!

Dragging a selection rectangle will now stay put in the world while camera pans/zooms.

Ships with items falling on the floor should once again load correctly.

Ships should once again be getting their full names, instead of missing the first word.

Closing a whodunnit case file on a victim that was also an enemy should no longer crash the game.

Station maintenance techs will be more gentle when refilling gas canisters now, to avoid detonating the station.

Some players noticed that the new selection dragging feature would follow the camera around, instead of staying fixed in world space. So we adjusted the code for that to behave more intuitively.

We also fixed a bug that could cause an out of sync error when loading ships that had dying NPCs or breaking items. The removing/adding of parts on the ship as it loaded caused errors, and this should now work more reliably.

Some ships were being spawned with part of their names blank, and this was due to an error loading ship names. All future ship spawns should have full names now.

The whodunnit plot could cause a stack overflow in cases where the victim was an enemy, which would often freeze then crash the game. This should once again work now.

Finally, we toned-down the maintenance tech refill actions, so they would be less likely to refill canisters beyond explosive pressures.

As always, there's plenty more for us to fix, change, and add! And we'll be continuing in roughly that order. In the meantime, let us know if this patch helps you out, as well as if it reveals new problems!

Best,

Daniel Fedor

Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC