Hey, everybody. Hope you're having a good time with the new king.



With his ambitious deck, came many game-breaking reports we knew would arrive. And we're happy to say most of them are now fixed!



We’re thrilled with the reception of the craziest thing we’ve released so far and are working hard to make sure it lives up to our vision. We’re only getting started, and we want to make sure you have the best experience possible with it. Your help in making that happen is essential. Please keep you feedback coming. We're reading everything.

Today we're bringing you some new tweaks + a consolidated patch note with everything that has been going on in the last few days. It's been busy!

New content/features:

Destruction perk: a time perk that will give your Orbiters +10% starting damage.

Big Bang decree: a time decree that makes Hourglasses stun enemies the first time they hit them.

Eyeglass now works with Amplifiers .

Freshmen decree now works on Regressed troops.

When the game is processing the respawn of thousands of units at once, it will now display an hourglass loading icon for feedback.

Warper's minions now inherit your king's color







Balancing & Fixes:

Over the past few days, we’ve been posting hotfixes for the King of Time. But we felt it was important, for clarity, to put all the tweaks in one place so you can track them if you’re interested. Here are all the balancing tweaks and fixes from this patch and also everything that was changed in the previous days:

October 10th:

Summons will no longer randomly walk to the center of your base when they don't immediately find a target enemy. Summons should be stronger in late game scenarios now.

Decoupled the tower battle processing system from the troop system to make sure tower's attack speed is always properly computed. High DPS towers should be more powerful in late game scenarios now.

Fixed a bug that caused the winning screen not to appear after loading a saved run.

Fixed a bug that caused Portals triggered by Shrines to soft lock players with high troop count.

Your free re-roll counter is now consistent across all events.

Fixed a glitch that caused Warpers to freeze when they had +40 Adrenaline stacks or massive attack speed.



October 8th/9th:

Traveling to year -1 should now work properly in all scenarios.

Critical damage buffs are now properly calculated.

Agnostic achievement is now being triggered properly.

Boared to Death achievement is now being triggered properly.

You can now properly make peace and wage war with all kings with Banisher decree equipped.

Regression + Portal now work properly.

Illuminism lettering won't linger on screen when you double-concabulate a portal to a blessing year (yes, if you didn't understand a single word of this fix, you're not alone)

Punctuality broken decree won't give you Bastion cards if you're playing with another king.

Fixed a soft lock interactions between Portals and Shrines .

-1 boss now is now called emiT fo noipmahC as the time gods intended.

Fixed a bug that caused -1 boss to die instantly.

Fixed all ghost Raptor occurrences.

Amplifier no longer wrongly displays "move speed"

Fixed a bug that caused Warper’s minions to receive double the intended stats from Warper (this should make enemy Warpers easier to beat as well)

You now need to finish a battle before saving and quitting.

Fixed an Embalming decree bug that caused enemy Warpers to go whack.

What's next?

We'll keep working on finessing the King of TIme so that you all can enjoy his best version. But we're only getting started. With a solid foundation, we'll finally be able to really expand the game beyond it's core. A lot more content will come soon and you can expect a patch with new decrees & cards in the coming weeks. But our main goal right now is introducing you to the new game modes. As we keep balancing out the current kings, we'll finally be able to bring you new experiences to you that are bigger than any deck. Challenge and Ranked modes will hopefully take 9 Kings to a new level. And yeah, you might've noticed a "coming soon" deck in the king selection screen. Stay tuned.



Oh, and if you just got here and have no idea what the King of Time is... here's our super cool trailer!

Steam Reviews: Your Feedback Matters

We've been reading through all your Steam reviews, and we appreciate the feedback we've been receiving. It's really important to us! Please continue sharing your thoughts, so we can know to focus on for each upcoming patch and make 9 Kings the best game it can be.

After downloading the patch, please start a new run, as your previous run won’t have the updates stored and they may cause conflicts. If you experience any issues, please email us at report@sadsocket.com.

Please join us on Discord and Reddit. You can also find the 9 Kings wiki page here for information on the game! Love, Sad Socket team



Love,

Sad Socket team