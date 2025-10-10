Mesorift Survival — Patch v0.1.0 (October 10, 2025)

New

Added Fishing System

New Loot Items: Fishing Line, Reel, Handle, Rod Pole, Money, KA-47

New Crafting Items: Fishing Rod, Polymer Workbench, KA-47, Sofa, Table, Chairs

New Polymer Workbench for crafting Plastic

New Clothing: Black Helm

Added Black Market Traders – Buy and Sell now available at 3 trader locations

New Weapon: KA-47

New Recipe Category: Furniture

Added various eating sounds

New Keybindings in the menu: Voice Key, Item Rotation Key, Open Map Key

Fixes

Fixed additional sound bugs

Fixed issue with two item spawners

Improved performance for fire-related objects (Ovens, Torches, Campfires, and more)

Map

New Map Location: Black Market

Further performance improvements across the map

Adjusted rock formations where dinos could get stuck

Corrected misplaced objects

Fixed bed placement in the barracks

Added missing LODs for various objects (improved performance)

Server Admins

No wipe required

Recommended: Update Servers & Clients to version v0.1.0

Your feedback matters!

Let us know what you’d like to see – comment below or join our Discord:

Join Discord

Thank you for your support!

Holy Mask Games