Mesorift Survival
10 October 2025 Build 20343137
Update notes via Steam Community

Mesorift Survival — Patch v0.1.0 (October 10, 2025)

New

  • Added Fishing System

  • New Loot Items: Fishing Line, Reel, Handle, Rod Pole, Money, KA-47

  • New Crafting Items: Fishing Rod, Polymer Workbench, KA-47, Sofa, Table, Chairs

  • New Polymer Workbench for crafting Plastic

  • New Clothing: Black Helm

  • Added Black Market Traders – Buy and Sell now available at 3 trader locations

  • New Weapon: KA-47

  • New Recipe Category: Furniture

  • Added various eating sounds

  • New Keybindings in the menu: Voice Key, Item Rotation Key, Open Map Key

Fixes

  • Fixed additional sound bugs

  • Fixed issue with two item spawners

  • Improved performance for fire-related objects (Ovens, Torches, Campfires, and more)

Map

  • New Map Location: Black Market

  • Further performance improvements across the map

  • Adjusted rock formations where dinos could get stuck

  • Corrected misplaced objects

  • Fixed bed placement in the barracks

  • Added missing LODs for various objects (improved performance)

Server Admins

  • No wipe required

  • Recommended: Update Servers & Clients to version v0.1.0

Changed files in this update

