Mesorift Survival — Patch v0.1.0 (October 10, 2025)
New
Added Fishing System
New Loot Items: Fishing Line, Reel, Handle, Rod Pole, Money, KA-47
New Crafting Items: Fishing Rod, Polymer Workbench, KA-47, Sofa, Table, Chairs
New Polymer Workbench for crafting Plastic
New Clothing: Black Helm
Added Black Market Traders – Buy and Sell now available at 3 trader locations
New Weapon: KA-47
New Recipe Category: Furniture
Added various eating sounds
New Keybindings in the menu: Voice Key, Item Rotation Key, Open Map Key
Fixes
Fixed additional sound bugs
Fixed issue with two item spawners
Improved performance for fire-related objects (Ovens, Torches, Campfires, and more)
Map
New Map Location: Black Market
Further performance improvements across the map
Adjusted rock formations where dinos could get stuck
Corrected misplaced objects
Fixed bed placement in the barracks
Added missing LODs for various objects (improved performance)
Server Admins
No wipe required
Recommended: Update Servers & Clients to version v0.1.0
Your feedback matters!
Let us know what you’d like to see – comment below or join our Discord:
Join Discord
Thank you for your support!
Holy Mask Games
