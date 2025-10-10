 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20343121
Update notes via Steam Community
An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Added missing style for the One-Man Convoy
  • Fixed regression in vbsp
  • Fixed broken styles for the Professor Photon
  • Renamed Feathered Villain to Feathered Foe
  • Updated the Pyromantic Plumage to fix a clipping problem
  • Updated the backpack image for the Fused Plates
  • Updated arena_afterlife
    • Fixed the bug that caused the round to never end
    • Fixed some of the default announcer lines not being replaced with the Devil

  • Updated koth_dusker
    • Lighting and fog adjustments
    • Fixed displacement seam
    • Fixed perch spot on blue mountain
    • Fixed being able to build in the death pit
    • Adjusted timing of voicelines

  • Updated sd_marshlands
    • Reduced pumpkin bomb amount
    • Removed spell pickup from the mid shack
    • Adjusted trigger_push speed on top of the bridge
    • Reduced respawn time

Changed files in this update

