- Added missing style for the One-Man Convoy
- Fixed regression in vbsp
- Fixed broken styles for the Professor Photon
- Renamed Feathered Villain to Feathered Foe
- Updated the Pyromantic Plumage to fix a clipping problem
- Updated the backpack image for the Fused Plates
- Updated arena_afterlife
- Fixed the bug that caused the round to never end
- Fixed some of the default announcer lines not being replaced with the Devil
- Updated koth_dusker
- Lighting and fog adjustments
- Fixed displacement seam
- Fixed perch spot on blue mountain
- Fixed being able to build in the death pit
- Adjusted timing of voicelines
- Updated sd_marshlands
- Reduced pumpkin bomb amount
- Removed spell pickup from the mid shack
- Adjusted trigger_push speed on top of the bridge
- Reduced respawn time
Team Fortress 2 Update Released
Update notes via Steam Community
An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
