Added missing style for the One-Man Convoy



Fixed regression in vbsp



Fixed broken styles for the Professor Photon



Renamed Feathered Villain to Feathered Foe



Updated the Pyromantic Plumage to fix a clipping problem



Updated the backpack image for the Fused Plates



Updated arena_afterlife Fixed the bug that caused the round to never end

Fixed some of the default announcer lines not being replaced with the Devil



Updated koth_dusker Lighting and fog adjustments

Fixed displacement seam

Fixed perch spot on blue mountain

Fixed being able to build in the death pit

Adjusted timing of voicelines



Updated sd_marshlands Reduced pumpkin bomb amount

Removed spell pickup from the mid shack

Adjusted trigger_push speed on top of the bridge

Reduced respawn time





