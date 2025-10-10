If player closes trophy menu and reopens it, game is able to connect the trophy shot correctly



One decimal is shown when there is single digit percentage in trophy ranks value breakdown



Trophy view screen UI improved



New fields trophy view: map, difficulty and personal best score for current species



Greetings dinosaur hunters!A recently identified security vulnerability within Unity has been spotted, and while there is currently no evidence of any impact on players, we’ve taken all relevant steps to ensure you’re running the latest and safest version of the game.To keep you protected, we’ve released a new patch that updates Unity to include the official exploit fix.Alongside this, we’ve included a few improvements:Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing your thoughts.