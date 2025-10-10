 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 10 October 2025 Build 20343062 Edited 10 October 2025 – 22:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update is packed with new content and major improvements — including new weapons, new skins, new soldier items, tons of UI upgrades, and an Early Access reward for all players!

NEW WEAPONS

A weapon poll was hosted on the Official Discord, with the top 3 winners being added to the game! Make sure to join the Discord to cast your vote for future game content.

ASh-12

Assault rifle with high damage output, chambered for the powerful 12.7×55mm round

Gyrojet

Unique pistol that fires rocket-propelled rounds that gain speed and power the farther they travel

XR-SMG

Tactical SMG with railgun technology that delivers high-impact firepower

NEW AIM MECHANICS

Aiming your weapon (default right-click) now zooms in instead of zooming out your view. When aiming, your view focuses more closely on your target.

This change improves balance by reducing peripheral vision while enhancing long-range precision — a more realistic feel for aiming!

If you prefer the old aiming style, toggle the new Zoom In When Aiming setting

NEW PERKS & SUPPORT

New Perks and Support are available from the Tactical Crate:

Ninja

Player Perk

Reduced slide cooldown and faster climb speed

Headstrong

Player Perk

Reduced damage from headshots

Brawler

Weapon Perk

Increased melee damage

Shrapnel

Weapon Perk

Increased explosive damage

M242 Bushmaster

Turret

High-damage mounted turret

The Survival Bundle is now available! Automatically unlock all Survival items:

NEW SOLDIER ITEMS

As a tribute to Arsenal Online and my Tactical Weapon Pack games, new Dummy soldier items have been added! You can now customize your soldier to look like a target dummy.

These items are automatically available for you with the Soldier Bundle:

NEW WEAPON SKINS

  • AX50 (1 new skin)

  • DSR-1 (1 new skin)

  • Barrett M82 (3 new skins)

  • GM6 Lynx (3 new skins)

  • MG36 (1 new skin)

  • HK21 (2 new skins)

  • RPK (1 new skin)

  • SMAW (1 new skin)

  • P90 (2 new skins)

  • Vector (2 new skins)

  • AK-47 (2 new skins)

  • .44 Magnum (2 new skins)

  • Desert Eagle (3 new skins)

  • G3SG1 (1 new skin)

  • PKP Pecheneg (1 new skin)

  • Fire Axe (1 new skin)

  • Katana (3 new skins)

  • Baseball Bat (1 new skin)

  • Combat Knife (1 new skin)

  • Machete (2 new skins)

  • Sledgehammer (1 new skin)

These skins are automatically available for you with the Weapon Skins Bundle:

NEW ATTACHMENT SKINS

  • Red Dot (5 new skins)

  • Aimpoint (1 new skin)

  • Sniper Scope (2 new skins)

  • Suppressor (1 new skin)

These skins are automatically available for you with the Attachment Skins Bundle:

WEAPON TAGS

The weapon selection menu now highlights standout weapons in each class. For example, a shotgun with the highest damage of all shotguns will display Highest Damage in Class. This makes it easier to identify top performers at a glance.

WORKSHOP BROWSER

You can now browse all your subscribed Workshop items directly in-game! Use the search bar to easily filter items, and view detailed previews for each map without leaving the game.

EARLY ACCESS REWARD

As a thank you for playing Deadswitch Combat during Early Access, each player can collect an additional 5,000 Credits! Collect your reward in the SOLDIER menu. ːsteamhappyː

OTHER NOTES

  • Reduced XM7 damage

  • Reduced GM6 Lynx damage

  • Increased MG3 recoil

  • Added Fists as a melee weapon selection

  • Increased Riot Shield mobility and attack speed

  • Character slide speed is now adjusted based on weapon mobility

  • Added slight weapon inaccuracy while sliding

  • Added Stim Shot for most Operations

  • Added blank map option for Editor

  • Added Respawn Time to game settings

  • Improved lighting and surface details for maps and objects

  • Fixed bug when changing hair color

  • Fixed launcher attachments (Fragmentation and High Explosive)

  • Increased VIP health in Assassination

  • Updated garage door appearance

  • Friends, clan members, and in-game players are sorted to the top of the online player list

  • Server optimizations

  • Other minor bug fixes and UI changes

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3408171
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 3408173
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link