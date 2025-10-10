This update is packed with new content and major improvements — including new weapons, new skins, new soldier items, tons of UI upgrades, and an Early Access reward for all players!

NEW WEAPONS

A weapon poll was hosted on the Official Discord, with the top 3 winners being added to the game! Make sure to join the Discord to cast your vote for future game content.

ASh-12

Assault rifle with high damage output, chambered for the powerful 12.7×55mm round

Gyrojet

Unique pistol that fires rocket-propelled rounds that gain speed and power the farther they travel

XR-SMG

Tactical SMG with railgun technology that delivers high-impact firepower

NEW AIM MECHANICS

Aiming your weapon (default right-click) now zooms in instead of zooming out your view. When aiming, your view focuses more closely on your target.

This change improves balance by reducing peripheral vision while enhancing long-range precision — a more realistic feel for aiming!

If you prefer the old aiming style, toggle the new Zoom In When Aiming setting

NEW PERKS & SUPPORT

New Perks and Support are available from the Tactical Crate:

Ninja Player Perk Reduced slide cooldown and faster climb speed Headstrong Player Perk Reduced damage from headshots Brawler Weapon Perk Increased melee damage Shrapnel Weapon Perk Increased explosive damage M242 Bushmaster Turret High-damage mounted turret

The Survival Bundle is now available! Automatically unlock all Survival items:

NEW SOLDIER ITEMS

As a tribute to Arsenal Online and my Tactical Weapon Pack games, new Dummy soldier items have been added! You can now customize your soldier to look like a target dummy.

These items are automatically available for you with the Soldier Bundle:

NEW WEAPON SKINS

AX50 (1 new skin)

DSR-1 (1 new skin)

Barrett M82 (3 new skins)

GM6 Lynx (3 new skins)

MG36 (1 new skin)

HK21 (2 new skins)

RPK (1 new skin)

SMAW (1 new skin)

P90 (2 new skins)

Vector (2 new skins)

AK-47 (2 new skins)

.44 Magnum (2 new skins)

Desert Eagle (3 new skins)

G3SG1 (1 new skin)

PKP Pecheneg (1 new skin)

Fire Axe (1 new skin)

Katana (3 new skins)

Baseball Bat (1 new skin)

Combat Knife (1 new skin)

Machete (2 new skins)

Sledgehammer (1 new skin)

These skins are automatically available for you with the Weapon Skins Bundle:



NEW ATTACHMENT SKINS

Red Dot (5 new skins)

Aimpoint (1 new skin)

Sniper Scope (2 new skins)

Suppressor (1 new skin)

These skins are automatically available for you with the Attachment Skins Bundle:



WEAPON TAGS

The weapon selection menu now highlights standout weapons in each class. For example, a shotgun with the highest damage of all shotguns will display Highest Damage in Class. This makes it easier to identify top performers at a glance.

WORKSHOP BROWSER

You can now browse all your subscribed Workshop items directly in-game! Use the search bar to easily filter items, and view detailed previews for each map without leaving the game.

EARLY ACCESS REWARD

As a thank you for playing Deadswitch Combat during Early Access, each player can collect an additional 5,000 Credits! Collect your reward in the SOLDIER menu. ːsteamhappyː

OTHER NOTES