This update is packed with new content and major improvements — including new weapons, new skins, new soldier items, tons of UI upgrades, and an Early Access reward for all players!
NEW WEAPONS
A weapon poll was hosted on the Official Discord, with the top 3 winners being added to the game! Make sure to join the Discord to cast your vote for future game content.
ASh-12
Assault rifle with high damage output, chambered for the powerful 12.7×55mm round
Gyrojet
Unique pistol that fires rocket-propelled rounds that gain speed and power the farther they travel
XR-SMG
Tactical SMG with railgun technology that delivers high-impact firepower
NEW AIM MECHANICS
Aiming your weapon (default right-click) now zooms in instead of zooming out your view. When aiming, your view focuses more closely on your target.
This change improves balance by reducing peripheral vision while enhancing long-range precision — a more realistic feel for aiming!
If you prefer the old aiming style, toggle the new Zoom In When Aiming setting
NEW PERKS & SUPPORT
New Perks and Support are available from the Tactical Crate:
Ninja
Player Perk
Reduced slide cooldown and faster climb speed
Headstrong
Player Perk
Reduced damage from headshots
Brawler
Weapon Perk
Increased melee damage
Shrapnel
Weapon Perk
Increased explosive damage
M242 Bushmaster
Turret
High-damage mounted turret
The Survival Bundle is now available! Automatically unlock all Survival items:
NEW SOLDIER ITEMS
As a tribute to Arsenal Online and my Tactical Weapon Pack games, new Dummy soldier items have been added! You can now customize your soldier to look like a target dummy.
These items are automatically available for you with the Soldier Bundle:
NEW WEAPON SKINS
AX50 (1 new skin)
DSR-1 (1 new skin)
Barrett M82 (3 new skins)
GM6 Lynx (3 new skins)
MG36 (1 new skin)
HK21 (2 new skins)
RPK (1 new skin)
SMAW (1 new skin)
P90 (2 new skins)
Vector (2 new skins)
AK-47 (2 new skins)
.44 Magnum (2 new skins)
Desert Eagle (3 new skins)
G3SG1 (1 new skin)
PKP Pecheneg (1 new skin)
Fire Axe (1 new skin)
Katana (3 new skins)
Baseball Bat (1 new skin)
Combat Knife (1 new skin)
Machete (2 new skins)
Sledgehammer (1 new skin)
These skins are automatically available for you with the Weapon Skins Bundle:
NEW ATTACHMENT SKINS
Red Dot (5 new skins)
Aimpoint (1 new skin)
Sniper Scope (2 new skins)
Suppressor (1 new skin)
These skins are automatically available for you with the Attachment Skins Bundle:
WEAPON TAGS
The weapon selection menu now highlights standout weapons in each class. For example, a shotgun with the highest damage of all shotguns will display Highest Damage in Class. This makes it easier to identify top performers at a glance.
WORKSHOP BROWSER
You can now browse all your subscribed Workshop items directly in-game! Use the search bar to easily filter items, and view detailed previews for each map without leaving the game.
EARLY ACCESS REWARD
As a thank you for playing Deadswitch Combat during Early Access, each player can collect an additional 5,000 Credits! Collect your reward in the SOLDIER menu. ːsteamhappyː
OTHER NOTES
Reduced XM7 damage
Reduced GM6 Lynx damage
Increased MG3 recoil
Added Fists as a melee weapon selection
Increased Riot Shield mobility and attack speed
Character slide speed is now adjusted based on weapon mobility
Added slight weapon inaccuracy while sliding
Added Stim Shot for most Operations
Added blank map option for Editor
Added Respawn Time to game settings
Improved lighting and surface details for maps and objects
Fixed bug when changing hair color
Fixed launcher attachments (Fragmentation and High Explosive)
Increased VIP health in Assassination
Updated garage door appearance
Friends, clan members, and in-game players are sorted to the top of the online player list
Server optimizations
Other minor bug fixes and UI changes
