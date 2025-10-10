 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20343009 Edited 10 October 2025 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It's spoooooooky season!

Play Airport X-Ray Simulator during October to automatically unlock 2 sniffer dog zombie skins!

  • Zombie Doberman

  • Zombie German Shepherd

These doggos will be linked to steam stats and will be unlocked forever! Don't miss out!

