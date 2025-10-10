Fix

- music track name and descriptions

- try to save last monitor used to fix borderless



Polish

- scholarship bar money round to int

- adjusting pet item descriptions to match the new gender possibility

- white cat and cat accessory art

- class and activity flavor text



Notes

- NOPE borderless is still cursed. the entire screen thing is cursed. one day when im rich ill have a second monitor tooooo

- 30k flavor texts. I could do MOREEE