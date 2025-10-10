 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20342955 Edited 10 October 2025 – 20:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fix
- music track name and descriptions
- try to save last monitor used to fix borderless

Polish
- scholarship bar money round to int
- adjusting pet item descriptions to match the new gender possibility
- white cat and cat accessory art
- class and activity flavor text

Notes
- NOPE borderless is still cursed. the entire screen thing is cursed. one day when im rich ill have a second monitor tooooo
- 30k flavor texts. I could do MOREEE

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2377251
  • Loading history…
