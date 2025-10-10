Fix
- music track name and descriptions
- try to save last monitor used to fix borderless
Polish
- scholarship bar money round to int
- adjusting pet item descriptions to match the new gender possibility
- white cat and cat accessory art
- class and activity flavor text
Notes
- NOPE borderless is still cursed. the entire screen thing is cursed. one day when im rich ill have a second monitor tooooo
- 30k flavor texts. I could do MOREEE
0.10.9
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2377251
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update