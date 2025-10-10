Bug Fixes
Corrected an issue with Max Health gain in combat also increasing Current Health
Challenges
Corrected an issue with various challenges not working
Sustainable
I’m Rich!
Bulk Up
Capital Gains
Level 2 Enchanted Item Reward Option
Reduced the rate that Shiny, Icy and Obsidian enchants appear
RED-F1R3FLY
Corrected an issue where its triggers were not on the same trigger delay
Healthy Hoarder
Now correctly starts at Silver-tier
Party Like it's 011111001111
Corrected an issue with this Skill having some incorrect spawning rules
Bex
Now can only be visited once per run
Clarified which team you are betting on
The Cult
Added a “There’s no turning back” warning to the description
No longer spawns on Hour 4 and Hour 5
Wink
No longer spawns on Hour 4 and Hour 5
Stained Glass Window
Now also buffs Properties in the Stash on fight win
Admiral’s Badge
Corrected an issue with the tooltip not noting the Slow/Freeze reduction applies to Flying items only
Keychain
Now specifies that it “Uses another Property”
Memory Card
Corrected an issue where the tooltip upgrade preview incorrectly stated it gains increased +value on upgrade
Scrap Metal
Corrected enchantments to no longer pass on the upgrade
Changed files in this update