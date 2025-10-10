 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20342828 Edited 10 October 2025 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Corrected an issue with Max Health gain in combat also increasing Current Health

Challenges

  • Corrected an issue with various challenges not working

    • Sustainable

    • I’m Rich!

    • Bulk Up

    • Capital Gains

Level 2 Enchanted Item Reward Option

  • Reduced the rate that Shiny, Icy and Obsidian enchants appear

RED-F1R3FLY

  • Corrected an issue where its triggers were not on the same trigger delay

Healthy Hoarder

  • Now correctly starts at Silver-tier

Party Like it's 011111001111

  • Corrected an issue with this Skill having some incorrect spawning rules

Bex

  • Now can only be visited once per run

  • Clarified which team you are betting on

The Cult

  • Added a “There’s no turning back” warning to the description

  • No longer spawns on Hour 4 and Hour 5

Wink

  • No longer spawns on Hour 4 and Hour 5

Stained Glass Window

  • Now also buffs Properties in the Stash on fight win

Admiral’s Badge

  • Corrected an issue with the tooltip not noting the Slow/Freeze reduction applies to Flying items only

Keychain

  • Now specifies that it “Uses another Property”

Memory Card

  • Corrected an issue where the tooltip upgrade preview incorrectly stated it gains increased +value on upgrade

Scrap Metal

  • Corrected enchantments to no longer pass on the upgrade

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 1617401
  • Loading history…
