Major Updates

Polish, Fixes, and Fresh Starts

We continue to steer Write Warz further into the easy-to-understand, chaotic party experience we’ve always wanted it to be — while cleaning up more systems under the hood.

General Improvements & Fixes

Steam now properly restarts the game if you try to launch while not logged in. (We promise, it won’t just stare at you anymore.)

Fixed alignment issues with Bumbly outside of 16:9 resolutions.

Fixed the missing tooltip from Pirate Word Bounties. (Pirate life’s tough enough without tooltips mutinying.)

Fixed an issue where players who had negative points mid-game had their totals miscalculated at intermission.

Player ability hints now render beneath the main action to avoid blocking sentences mid-vote.

Optimized texture loading and memory cleanup across themes for better stability.

Removed unnecessary backend calls for faster loading between rounds and into the main menu.

Blue font is now white — because readability > nostalgia.

Reminder that there is only 5 days left of our awesome LTM Bumbly's Rockin' Adventure! Get your unlocks in while you can!

Mode Changes & Retools

Round Robin (Removed… for now)

Round Robin, our experimental community asynchronous mode, is taking a break.

Right now, it’s more “write into the void” than “round robin,” so we’re pulling it for a full rework.

When it returns, it’ll be a streamlined, turn-based asynchronous story mode for small private groups in the custom game modes section:

No characters.

No events.

Just pure, fast-paced, turn-by-turn storytelling.



Pirate and Horror changes:

As we continue to refine the game into the ultimate party experience we need to trim the fat a little bit. As cool as we thought some of these things below were, they were either confusing to new players or just didn't land. Sometimes when developing a game and playing it 10 million times we lose that "new player perspective". As feed back keeps coming it we will keep fine tuning though!



Pirate Adjustments

Removed Plot Points and the Prequel Word System for now.

Sea Shanties are being retired.

Cannon Mayhem , Shops , and Economy remain, because explosions + capitalism = fun.

Pirate UI cleaned up, pearls and fish sent overboard.

Pirates still unlockable after one Horror game completion for new players.

Horror Adjustments

Removed Cursed Manuscript (reverse typing) and Witching Hour (timed chaos) — too punishing for new players.

Retaining smaller, easier-to-understand mini-games while retooling AI “Plot Point” prompts to add twists more often .

Tiny AI makeover: Horror stories will now inject a major scary twist in the middle of the action.

Optimization — Phase 3 Progress

Phase 3 of our 5-phase optimization plan is now underway.

This round focuses on:

Reducing texture sizes and memory overhead.

Improving garbage collection between rounds.

Faster transitions back to the main menu after games.

We’re aiming for smoother performance across all machines and paving the way for future platforms.

The Future of Write Warz

We’ve hinted at it before, but here’s where things are going — and it’s BIG.

Write Warz is evolving into our own twist on the Jackbox-style party format:

each theme acts like a party pack, remixing the core game with new mechanics, tone, and chaos.

So, to make it easier to understand and more rewarding to play, we’re officially classifying all themes into Common, Rare, and Legendary tiers.

COMING NEXT MONTH — “Common” Themes Update

Our next mega update will launch a massive pack of brand-new Common themes — all free for every player.

These will be designed as perfect entry points for new players while still packed with Write Warz humor and energy.

Each Common theme includes one Theme Modifier and one Event to keep things snappy, funny, and replayable.

NEW COMMON THEMES

Dystopian — Survive the End





Theme Modifier: Bonus words replaced with scrambled “Survival Words.”

Successfully unscramble and use one and it “levels up” higher tiers mean more power in the final event.

Event: The Word Wave.

You’ll face literal waves of words hurtling toward you. Higher-tier survivors get advantages. Fail, and you perish. Survive, and rack up enough points to flip the leaderboard in one dramatic ending.

RPG — Relics, Quests, Chaos

Theme Modifier: Each player begins with a random Artifact of Power that changes how they write.

Character abilities are disabled — it’s all about adapting to your relic.

Event: Goblins Attack!

Every player faces a typing duel where goblins throw words at you. Fastest fingers win the round, and the top performers get to swap relics.

Sci-Fi — “Space. The Final Font.”

Theme Modifier: Join your AI-driven crew and explore procedurally generated missions across the galaxy.

Will you fix the ship, find new worlds, or just argue over whose turn it was to flush the cryo toilet?

Event: Crew Points Challenge.

Earn points by writing as a team. The better your cooperation, the more successful your mission. (Don’t let Chad from Engineering tank the story again.)

Superheroes — POW! BAM! WRITE!

Theme Modifier: Bonus words are replaced with Onomatopoeias — classic comic action words like “THWACK” and “ZAP.”

We also add SUPER TAGS — themed words you must write around every few rounds.

Event: Superhero Trivia!

Show off your comic knowledge and prove who’s the real hero (or villain) in your group. Expect laughter, betrayal, and maybe an origin story or two.

Western — Guns, Grammar, Glory

Theme Modifier: Each round, one player is placed on a Wanted Poster.

If other players use their name in a sentence and it earns votes, they’ll collect the bounty.

Normal bonus words are disabled, bounty hunting is the new way to earn big.

Event: Word Poker.

Brand new original take on Texas Holdem. Better start practicing 😉

Current Themes: RARE & LEGENDARY

Our existing Horror and Pirate themes will now be reclassified as Rare, since they include layered mechanics, events, and mini-games that go beyond the “Common” core.

They’re sticking around, just with clearer progression and onboarding paths.

And yes…

Our first Legendary DLC, Elves vs Samurai, is still on the way.

We’re delaying the release slightly to focus on polishing these huge core updates first, so that when it launches, it’s the epic crossover event you deserve.

Additional Announcements

A brand-new Theme Selector UI will debut alongside the Common update, showing detailed theme info, difficulty tiers, and unlock requirements.

Every theme will include a fun animated tutorial , so new players instantly understand what’s happening.

Character Abilities will be temporarily disabled next update as we completely rebuild the system from scratch for consistency across themes.

Continued optimization work: We aim to complete Phases 3–5 by the next major update.

Devgamm contest winner announcement

Congrats to SalmonDabarn in Discord! With his awesome support in voting for us in this event he has locked down his own copy of the next DLC Elves vs Samurai.





The Road Ahead

This next stretch is the biggest creative leap Write Warz has ever taken. We’re simplifying where needed, enhancing what’s fun, and turning every theme into a self-contained party experience. With that being said this current patch today will be our last big update for a few weeks while we heads down all these new features.

You’ll see:

Faster onboarding for new players.

More variety for veterans.

Cleaner UI and smoother performance across all systems.

And yes — even more humor, chaos, and “did you really just write that?” moments.

We couldn’t have reached this point without your feedback, memes, and thousands of wild sentences.

Thank you for helping shape Write Warz into something truly special.

Stay tuned — the next one’s going to be huge.

— The Write Warz Dev Team