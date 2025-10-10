 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20342745 Edited 10 October 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update includes Unity’s latest official security patch following a recent high-severity advisory that affected all Unity-based games.

No gameplay or content changes were made.

For more details, please refer to Unity’s announcement:

https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Changed files in this update

