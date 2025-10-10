It's finally here! An update I've been itching to share with everyone for over a year now is finally out and ready to play. While this is far from the full game's release (I've had to remove 2/3 of the game), I've wanted to share this with the world for a long time.

Every button on the main menu, intermissions, everywhere has been remade. Enemy sprites have been remade, the UI has been redrawn and rearranged, and so, so much more.

On top of UX/UI changes, I've also granted access to Guncrates, which is a feature I've also been sitting on for a while. Rather than getting a new gun with every kill you get (annoying), you can now find new guns in levels and choose to swap them out or keep your current weapon!

Patch Notes

Completely overhauled the UI, menus, intermissions, etc.

Added a whole new colorized version of the Classic environment

Made sprinting the regular speed and removed sprinting altogether

Added visual feedback (souls) for when killing enemies

Added guncrates to find new weapons, removed guns switching with every kill

Removed Powerups

Added some SFX to Halloween mode

Have a look at the trailer: