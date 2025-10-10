 Skip to content
Major 10 October 2025 Build 20342658 Edited 10 October 2025 – 19:32:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It's finally here! An update I've been itching to share with everyone for over a year now is finally out and ready to play. While this is far from the full game's release (I've had to remove 2/3 of the game), I've wanted to share this with the world for a long time.

Every button on the main menu, intermissions, everywhere has been remade. Enemy sprites have been remade, the UI has been redrawn and rearranged, and so, so much more.

On top of UX/UI changes, I've also granted access to Guncrates, which is a feature I've also been sitting on for a while. Rather than getting a new gun with every kill you get (annoying), you can now find new guns in levels and choose to swap them out or keep your current weapon!

Patch Notes

  • Completely overhauled the UI, menus, intermissions, etc.

  • Added a whole new colorized version of the Classic environment

  • Made sprinting the regular speed and removed sprinting altogether

  • Added visual feedback (souls) for when killing enemies

  • Added guncrates to find new weapons, removed guns switching with every kill

  • Removed Powerups

  • Added some SFX to Halloween mode

Have a look at the trailer:

