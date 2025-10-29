We've deployed a hotfix addressing several bugs and added temporary spooky theming to the lobby for Halloween!
General
- Halloween Tubeworm can lantern added to lobby
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where players spawn visually holding knives
- Player shadows when using melee weapons should be more in sync with first person animations
- Pillar generation vastly improved
- Pillars should now always spawn in corners, preventing visual gaps in certain walls
- Pillars should no longer spawn in the middle of walls
- Fixed clients being unable to use piloting room speakers
- Fixed issue where players that are muted on a scene reset/new district can be heard briefly
Thanks for supporting Darkwater on its Early Access journey!
Are you experiencing bugs? Please let us know in our bug report form here.
- Targon Studios
