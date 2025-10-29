 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20342657
Update notes via Steam Community
Attention Divers,

We've deployed a hotfix addressing several bugs and added temporary spooky theming to the lobby for Halloween!

General
  • Halloween Tubeworm can lantern added to lobby


Bug Fixes
  • Fixed issue where players spawn visually holding knives
  • Player shadows when using melee weapons should be more in sync with first person animations
  • Pillar generation vastly improved
  • Pillars should now always spawn in corners, preventing visual gaps in certain walls
  • Pillars should no longer spawn in the middle of walls
  • Fixed clients being unable to use piloting room speakers
  • Fixed issue where players that are muted on a scene reset/new district can be heard briefly



Thanks for supporting Darkwater on its Early Access journey!

Are you experiencing bugs? Please let us know in our bug report form here.

- Targon Studios

