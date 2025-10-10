Hello Guardians!
A small healing patch to fix a Unity security issue.
Also Taffy was flying around in the map where she wasn't supposed to. That cheeky fox!
Let me know if any bugs or weird behaviour happens!
Thank you and stay magical! 💫
