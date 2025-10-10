 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20342583 Edited 10 October 2025 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Guardians!

A small healing patch to fix a Unity security issue.

Also Taffy was flying around in the map where she wasn't supposed to. That cheeky fox!

Let me know if any bugs or weird behaviour happens!

Thank you and stay magical! 💫

Changed files in this update

Depot 3120001
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link