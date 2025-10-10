- Campaign fortification puzzles will now use the theme that is selected under Settings > Board Settings > Campaign Theme, similar to how this selected theme is used when playing Go matches during the campaign. The default value is "Automatic" which will use the corresponding forest, snow, farm, or desert theme based on the selected region, which is the same as how it worked before. If you instead select for instance the toon theme for the campaign theme, the campaign puzzles will now also use that selected theme. Additionally, if custom colors are selected for a specific campaign theme, those colors will also be used for the fortification puzzles.
- Previously if a certain order of interactions with the battle summary panel took place, it was possible for the buttons at the bottom of the panel to get out of sync with what should be displayed until a different region of the map was selected. This has been fixed and the proper buttons should always be displayed based on what has been selected in the battle summary, such as an in progress match, previous match record, legend record, or puzzle.
- Fixed a bug which was causing the online challenge waiting screen to persist when closing the online menu and starting to create a new online challenge against an opponent.
- Updated the game engine for improved security.
Patch 0.33.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows The Conquest of Go Content Depot 1264971
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 1264972
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update