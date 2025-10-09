1.0.004 (Launch)
-Removed some pre-launch stuff from the pause menu.
-Some changes to Lane-Guard Scanner (general guidelines till apply.)
-Fixed EM Addapted units not displaying attack tells while EMPed/Chaffed.
-Fixed some effects not being correctly affected by hacking when it is canceled out by optimize during the same turn.
-Fixed damage reduction effect calculating wrong at increased effect power.
-Fixed Megaship Disrupt taking effect while unit is boarded.
-Fixed some support targeting not showing inspect text.
-Fixed some typos.
1.0.006 (Launch)
-Tutorial recap now points out that LMouse also moves units.
-Status effects that simply count down on turn end now resolve faster and do not trigger action cam.
-To prevent unfortunate accidents, tech cards with damage components >0 now don't lock onto your own units as easily.
-Unlocks now happen faster during victory sequences and final encounter returns to title earlier after unlocks are displayed.
-Fixed a general problem with status icon scaling.
-Fixed EMP application not converting Chaff to EMP if unit is EMP immune.
-Fixed cards retaining upgrade compatibility visuals when exiting deck overview under certain circumstances (?).
-Fixed Megaship disrupt causing more redraw delay than shown.
-Fixed some effects displaying incorrectly on units with negative effect power.
-Fixed Hidden Surgeon General triggering on initial enemy spawn at wave 0.
-Fixed secondary card spawn effect sometimes spawning wrong amount of cards.
-Fixed a problem with go button highlighting on title screen.
-Other small fixes.
-Fixed some typos.
1.0.010 (Launch)
-Added visualization for orbit range while deploying/moving units.
-Secondary input now deselects held cards and units.
-Stock Take now grants fast deploy to the cargo it creates.
-Fixed problems with playing suffer damage cards on units in hand.
-Fixed turn speed setting not affecting certain timers during post turn status resolve.
-Fixed being able to remove dongles from other card in background while inspecting a card in deck overview.
-Fixed dongles being removable on title screen when entering deck overview of a loaded run.
-Fixed broken attack animations after pierce effects reset.
-Fixed bonus actions not getting used up if a multistrike unit kills a forced target before using its last attack.
-Fixed card highlighting issues when scrolling with cursor at screen bottom.
-Other small fixes.
-Fixed some typos.
Changed files in this update