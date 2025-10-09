1.0.004 (Launch)

-Removed some pre-launch stuff from the pause menu.

-Some changes to Lane-Guard Scanner (general guidelines till apply.)

-Fixed EM Addapted units not displaying attack tells while EMPed/Chaffed.

-Fixed some effects not being correctly affected by hacking when it is canceled out by optimize during the same turn.

-Fixed damage reduction effect calculating wrong at increased effect power.

-Fixed Megaship Disrupt taking effect while unit is boarded.

-Fixed some support targeting not showing inspect text.

-Fixed some typos.

1.0.006 (Launch)

-Tutorial recap now points out that LMouse also moves units.

-Status effects that simply count down on turn end now resolve faster and do not trigger action cam.

-To prevent unfortunate accidents, tech cards with damage components >0 now don't lock onto your own units as easily.

-Unlocks now happen faster during victory sequences and final encounter returns to title earlier after unlocks are displayed.

-Fixed a general problem with status icon scaling.

-Fixed EMP application not converting Chaff to EMP if unit is EMP immune.

-Fixed cards retaining upgrade compatibility visuals when exiting deck overview under certain circumstances (?).

-Fixed Megaship disrupt causing more redraw delay than shown.

-Fixed some effects displaying incorrectly on units with negative effect power.

-Fixed Hidden Surgeon General triggering on initial enemy spawn at wave 0.

-Fixed secondary card spawn effect sometimes spawning wrong amount of cards.

-Fixed a problem with go button highlighting on title screen.

-Other small fixes.

-Fixed some typos.

1.0.010 (Launch)

-Added visualization for orbit range while deploying/moving units.

-Secondary input now deselects held cards and units.

-Stock Take now grants fast deploy to the cargo it creates.

-Fixed problems with playing suffer damage cards on units in hand.

-Fixed turn speed setting not affecting certain timers during post turn status resolve.

-Fixed being able to remove dongles from other card in background while inspecting a card in deck overview.

-Fixed dongles being removable on title screen when entering deck overview of a loaded run.

-Fixed broken attack animations after pierce effects reset.

-Fixed bonus actions not getting used up if a multistrike unit kills a forced target before using its last attack.

-Fixed card highlighting issues when scrolling with cursor at screen bottom.

-Other small fixes.

-Fixed some typos.